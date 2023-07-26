Attention Bidders: Sealed bids will be a

Attention Bidders: Sealed bids will be accepted until August 14th, 2023, 12:00 P.M. at the Avon School District 4-1, Avon, South Dakota 57315. Bids will be opened and read on 08/14/2023 at 6:30 P.M. at the Avon School located at 210 Pine St., Avon, S.D. 57315 for approximately 5,000 to 25,000 gallons of #2 fuel oil to be delivered to the Avon School Dist. 4-1, 210 Pine St. as needed for the 2023-24 school year (October 2023-April 2024) and billed upon receipt of each delivery. Bids for tanker deliveries for #2 fuel oil. No deposit or prepayment request with bid submission will be accepted. The School Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Questions should be directed to Jordan Kortan (605) 286-3291. Jordan Kortan, Business Manager Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $24.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 26; Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 243475