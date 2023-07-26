Attention Bidders: Sealed bids will be a

Attention Bidders: Sealed bids will be accepted until August 14th, 2023, 12:00 P.M. at the Avon School District 4-1, Avon, South Dakota 57315. Bids will be opened and read on 8/14/2023 at 6:30 P.M., at the Avon School located at 210 Pine St., Avon, S.D. 57315, for approximately 4,000 gallons of propane. Propane to be delivered to the Avon School Dist. 4-1, 210 Pine St. as needed for the 2023-24 school term (August 2023 through June 2024). The School Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Questions should be directed to Jordan Kortan (605) 286-3291. Jordan Kortan, Business Manager Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $20.55 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 26; Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 243472