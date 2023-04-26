April 20, 2023 Davison County Consolidat

April 20, 2023 Consolidated Board of Equalization CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Claggett called the Consolidated Board of Equalization to order at 5:00 p.m. Members of the Board present were Commissioners Claggett, Nebelsick and Reider, Mitchell School Board member Terry Aslesen and Mitchell City Council member John Doescher, Auditor Kiepke, Director of Equalization Love, and DOE staff Carla Wittstruck, Jared Olson, April Vennard and Crystal Longhenry. APPROVE RECOMMENDATION FROM DOE FOR MITCHELL TOWNSHIP, TOWN OF MT. VERNON AND MITCHELL CITY Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to approve the recommendations made by the Director of Equalization to the Town of Mt. Vernon, Mitchell Township and Mitchell City Consolidated Boards and agreed upon by the appellant as follows, with all properties being located within Davison County, South Dakota. Original values are found in the left column with the agreed upon recommendations found in the right column. All members voted aye. Motion carried. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WAS OBTAINED AFTER INTERIOR REVIEW CHRIS & SONYA MOLLER 15410-00200-013-00 LOT 13 BLOCK 2 KIPPES WEDGEWOOD ESTATES NW(9) NA-D-S $31,994 NA-D-S $31,992 NA-D1-S $492,450 NA-D1-S $441,006 DARRELL HOHN 15290-00200-007-00 LOT 7 BLK 2 FM GREENE ADDN-NE(22) NA-D $9,372 NA-D $9,372 NA-D1 $181,453 NA-D1 $107,545 KEVIN & MICHELE DEVRIES 15577-00200-002-00 LOT 2 BLOCK 2 ROSELANDER HEIGHTS ADDN NW(23) NA-D-S $14,784 NA-D-S $14,784 NA-D1-S $302,913 NA-D1-S $256,247 DAVYD & RODNEY TITZE 15070-00200-003-00 LOT 3 BLOCK 2 BRIDLE ACRES (23) NA-D-S $8,195 NA-D-S $8,197 NA-D1-S $62,006 NA-D1-S $43,789 KELLY N & JOAN PFAFF 15150-00100-002-00 ALL OF LOT 2 BLOCK 1 EL RANCHO-SW(9) NA-D-S $34,177 NA-D-S $34,175 NA-D1-S $281,944 NA-D1-S $231,377 B & E PROPERTIES LLC 15270-00400-003-00 LOT 3 & S1/2 VACATED ALLEY ABUTTING LOT 3 BLOCK 4 GREEN ACRES SUBD NW(15) NA-DC $37,800 NA-DC $37,800 NA-DC2 $454,463 NA-DC2 $370,555 THOMAS & BECKY BURDICK 15445-00400-013-00 LOT 13 BLOCK 4 LAKEVIEW 2ND ADDN SW(9) NA-D-S $21,951 NA-D-S $21,951 NA-D1-S $482,725 NA-D1-S $434,084 ADAM KENNETH & JODY O SMITH 15280-00200-006-00 LOT 6 BLOCK 2 GREENRIDGE ADDN-NW(15) NA-D-S $61,215 NA-D-S $61,216 NA-D1-S $930,800 NA-D1-S $814,525 NA-D1 $6,686 DAVID BATT & LISA ZIEBART 15800-02600-101-20 LOT A EX H-1 NW1/4 26-103-60 PLATTED VARIOUS NA-D $28,699 NA-D $28,699 NA-D1 $89,013 NA-D1 $39,797 TERRI HOWE 15280-00200-001-00 LOT 1 BLOCK 2 GREENRIDGE ADDN NW(15) NA-D-S $58,531 NA-D-S $58,533 NA-D1-S $844,238 NA-D1-S $720,635 CHRIS D MCCARTY & TERRANCE MICHAEL MCCARTY 15760-02600-006-00 LOT 6 BLOCK 26 UNIVERSITY ADDN NE(28) NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D1-S $163,700 NA-D1-S $145,005 CHRIS D MCCARTY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST 15590-02600-001-20 S 47' OF LOTS 1 & 2 & 3 BLK 26 ROWLEY'S 2ND ADDN NE(21) NA-D $9,306 NA-D $9,306 NA-D1 $149,031 NA-D1 $139,061 LISA YOUNGSTROM 15440-00400-013-00 LOT 13 & WEST 30' OF LOT 14 BLOCK 4 LAKEVIEW 1ST ADDN SW(9) NA-D-S $27,104 NA-D-S $27,104 NA-D1-S $309,219 NA-D1-S $273,787 BONNIE E WEBER 15260-00700-009-00 LOT 9 BLK 7 GLEESONS ADDN-NE(22) NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D1-S $119,806 NA-D1-S $94,632 JODIE ALTSTIEL 15290-01300-007-00 LOT 7 BLOCK 13 FM GREENE ADDN NE(22) NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D1-S $123,806 NA-D1-S $78,022 NA-D1 $6,569 NA-D1 $2,787 MONTE & GWENDOLYN MOORE 15460-09200-003-00 WEST 25' OF LOT 2 & ALL OF LOT 3 IN BLK 92 LAWLER'S 2ND ADDN NE(21) NA-D-S $14,058 NA-D-S $14,058 NA-D1-S $205,681 NA-D1-S $167,201 BRYAN TITZE 15610-00900-006-00 LOT 6 BLK 9 D A SCOTTS 1ST ADDN-SW(15) NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D1-S $61,875 NA-D1-S $51,884 RYAN & ANNE HUBER 15280-00200-008-00 LOT 8 BLOCK 2 GREENRIDGE ADDN NW(15) NA-D-S $85,751 NA-D-S $85,749 NA-D1-S $699,556 NA-D1-S $583,845 NA-D1 $93,350 NA-D1 $122,374 MARIA MILLER 06140-10360-005-00 LOT 5 COUNTRY LIV EST NE(14) NA-C-S $23,210 NA-C-S $23,210 NA-C1-S $121,969 NA-C1-S $112,344 NA-C1 $18,785 NA-C1 $13,645 CHARLES A & SHARON K ISAAC 15850-00700-006-00 ALL OF LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 7 VAN EPS NA-D-S $18,744 NA-D-S $18,744 NA-D1-S $198,681 NA-D1-S $131,106 TIM & JACKI PETERSEN 15030-00000-023-00 LOT 23 & 24 BAYSIDE SUBD-SE(4)NE(9) NA-D-S $161,255 NA-D-S $161,255 NA-D1-S $513,063 NA-D1-S $481,896 MICHELLE & BLAKE KALAN 15500-00100-017-00 LOT 17 BLK 1 NORTHRIDGE SUBD-SE(15) NA-D-S $13,409 NA-D-S $13,409 NA-D1-S $307,181 NA-D1-S $286,591 GALE M & GARY L RUFF 15110-03900-008-00 LOT 8 BLK 39 COOLEY & GUERNSEY-W1/2(22) NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D-S $9,372 NA-D1-S $151,675 NA-D1-S $137,332 LANITA ALDRIDGE 15760-01100-008-00 LOTS 8 & 9 BLK 11 UNIVERSITY ADDN NE(28) NA-D-S $29,865 NA-D-S $29,862 NA-D1-S $211,400 NA-D1-S $182,483 CRAIG D YOUNGSTROM 14480-00700-004-00 LOT 5 & S1/2 LOT 4 BLK 7 ORIGINAL MT VERNON NA-D $10,650 NA-D $10,650 NA-D1 $22,797 NA-D1 $3,505 JERRY & VICKIE WEBER 15241-00600-001-00 LOT 1 BLOCK 6 FULLERTON PROPERTIES 1ST ADDN NE(16) NA-D-S $20,422 NA-D-S $20,475 NA-D1-S $349,150 NA-D1-S $303,881 50% TOPOGRAPHICAL ADJUSTMENT GIVEN FOR STEEP LAND JEROME & TERRI HOWE 15800-01000-401-60 LOTS 7A-1 & 7B-1 EX LOT 7A-1A SW1/4 10-103-60 PLATTED VARIOUS NA-D-S $26,741 NA-D-S $8,212 JEROME K & TERRI S HOWE 15280-00200-000-10 OUTLOT A BLK 2 GREENRIDGE ADDN NA-D-S $5,825 NA-D-S $2,912 DIRECT APPEALS MITCHELL CITY AND MITCHELL TOWNSHIP CONSOLIDATED BOARD Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick for Firesteel Links LLC, parcel number 06243-00200-00000, described as Tract B, Backlund Addn SW (24), Mitchell Township, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Board to reduce Abstract Type NA-CC from $11,525 to $5,000. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Reider for Patrick Haines and Hai Hai Shi, parcel number 15110-03100-00200, described as Lot 2, Blk 31, Cooley & Guernsey W ½, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Board for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $9,372 and to reduce Abstract Type NA-D1-S from $138,306 to $124,475. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Aslesen, second by Nebelsick for Drew Boyden, parcel number 06232-10360-00110, described as Lot A-1, N Boyden 1st Addn, Mitchell Township, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type AG-C to remain at $41,795, for Abstract Type AG-C1 to remain at $400, for Abstract Type NA-C1 to remain at $966 and for Abstract Type NA-C1-S to remain at $342,237. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Aslesen for Drew Boyden, parcel number 15610-00400-01700, described as Lots 17 & 18, Blk 4, DA Scotts 1st Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type NA-D-C to remain at $14,706 and for Abstract Type NA-DC-2 to remain at $176,922. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Aslesen, second by Nebelsick for Roger & Tamela Hartley, parcel number 15090-01800-01000, described as Lot 10, Blk 18, Capital Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Board for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $9,372 and to reduce Abstract Type NA-D1-S from $91,125 to $80,190. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Aslesen – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Reider – nay, Doescher – aye, Claggett – nay. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Reider for Roger & Tamela Hartley, parcel number 15090-01800-01100, described as Lot 11, Blk 18, Capital Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $9,372 and for Abstract Type NA-D-1 to remain at $64,435. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Aslesen, second by Nebelsick for Jay & Deanna Wempe, parcel number 15440-00200-00300, described as Lot 3 & W 10’ of Lot 4, Blk 2, Lakeview 1st Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $22,176 and to reduce Abstract Type NA-D1-S from $381,719 to $374,477. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Doescher, second by Aslesen for Beverly Nuebel, parcel number 15290-01800-00700, described as Lot 7, Blk 18, FM Greene Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $9,372 and for Abstract Type NA-D1-S to remain at $73,219. All members voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Doescher for Tammie Herrlein, parcel number 15280-00400-00600, described as Lot6 & N ½ of Vacated Alley Abutting Lot 6, Blk 4, Greenridge Addn, City of Mitchell, Davison County, to accept the recommendation of the Director of Equalization for Abstract Type NA-D-S to remain at $23,100 and for Abstract Type NA-D1-S to remain at $261,569. All members voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS CONSOLIDATED BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SINE DIE At 6:23 p.m., Chairperson Claggett recessed the 2023 Consolidated Board of Equalization sine die and set April 25th at 5:00 p.m. for the next meeting. ATTEST ________________________ _________________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor John Claggett, Chairperson