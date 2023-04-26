April 18, 2023 CALL TO ORDER Chairperson Reider called the regular meeting of the Davison County Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 a.m. Members of the Board present were Claggett, Nebelsick, Blaalid, Reider. Absent Kiner. Also present was Auditor Kiepke. PLEDGE The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairperson Reider. APPROVE AGENDA Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the agenda for the April 18, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE MINUTES Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the minutes of the April 4, 2023, meeting. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/CONVENE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT At 9:15 a.m., motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to recess Board of Commissioners and convene Board of Adjustment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/ RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS At 9:17 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to adjourn Board of Adjustment and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE PLATS Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve a Plat of Rusty Acres Tract A, a Subdivision of the SE ¼ of Section 15, T 104 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve a Plat of Tract 1 of Walleye Addition in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 25, T 102 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. 1ST READING AND PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE DAVISON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ORDINANCE Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to open the public hearing for the 1st reading of the Davison County Comprehensive Plan Ordinance. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. CLOSE PUBLIC HEARING Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to close the public hearing for the Davison County Comprehensive Plan Ordinance. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. OPEN SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET HEARING Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to open the Supplemental Budget Hearing for the Sheriff’s Office as a car that was ordered in a prior year was received in 2023. All member present voted aye. Motion carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION TO SUPPLEMENT SHERIFF’S BUDGET Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to adopt the following resolution to supplement the Sheriff’s budget. A roll call vote was taken as follows. Claggett – aye, Nebelsick – aye, Blaalid – aye, Reider – aye. Kiner – absent. Motion carried. Resolution #041823-01 Supplement Sheriff’s Budget Whereas, there was no provision for vehicle in the adopted 2023 Sheriff’s budget to pay for a vehicle ordered in a prior year; and Whereas, SDCL 7-21-22 states that in the event of the passage and enactment of any law during a fiscal year and after the adoption of the annual budget for a following fiscal year, imposing some new obligation or duty upon a county, or in the event of the failure to provide by the final budget a sufficient revenue to enable the county to conduct the indispensable functions of government in any department, or to pay just obligations upon the county for the necessary conduct of the courts, or for the necessary aid and support of the poor or to discharge any duty which it is the lawful duty of the county to discharge, and of which requires the incurring of liabilities or expenditures of funds for a purpose or object for which no provision has been made in the annual budget for such fiscal year, and when such occasion arises the board must make, approve, and adopt a supplemental budget providing therein for an appropriation for such purposes in such amount as the board may deem necessary, and such budget shall set out in detail each item for which an appropriation is made and the amount to be appropriated for each item, with the time and place when the same will be considered and adopted by the governing board, shall be given in such manner as the board may determine, provided that the time fixed for considering and adopting the same shall not be less than ten days form date when such notice is first given; and Whereas there was no appropriation included in the 2023 budget to pay for a vehicle out of the Sheriff’s budget as the vehicle was ordered in a prior year. Now, therefore be it resolved, that $35,000 from the General Fund Cash line item 10100A101000 be supplemented to the Sheriff’s department budget 211 line item 4361. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota this 18th day of April, 2023. _________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson ATTEST: _________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor CLOSE SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET HEARING Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to close the supplemental budget hearing. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE TRAINING REQUEST As per the request of VSO Thomas, motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve a request for VSO Thomas and Ditter to attend 2023 Spring Mini-Conference in Brookings on April 23, 20023. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. REVISE VSO OFFICE HOURS Due to staffing, at the request of VSO Thomas, motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to revise the Veterans Service Office hours from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, effective April 24, 2023. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. SIGN CONTRACT As per the request of Highway Superintendent Weinberg, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to sign a contract with Civil Design Inc for the Structure Design to BIG Bid Ready for Structure No. 18-070-198 at a cost of $53,145.90. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. SURPLUS PROPERTY Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to surplus the following property. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. 1996 Ford LT Cummins 8000 VIN 1FDYU8239TVA11452 1995 Ford LT Cummins 8000 VIN 1FDYU82E5TVA00691T7625 1996 Ford LT 8000 Dump Truck VIN 1FDYU82E5TVA00691 APPROVE EMPLOYEE CHANGES/NEW HIRES Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the hire of Jason Kulm as full-time maintenance personnel at a rate of $19.49, effective May 15, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to accept the resignation of Corrections Officer Melinda Harmelink effective April 27, 2023. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the hire of Carver Steffes as a part-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31, effective May 8, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of an introductory period. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the hire of Colton Dahlerup as a part-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31, effective May 8, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of an introductory period. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to approve the hire of Brad Pfeifle as a full-time corrections officer at a rate of $20.31, effective May 8, 2023, with a $.50 wage increase after successful completion of a six-month introductory period. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE QUOTE FOR COUNTERTOP GLASS At the request of Treasurer Beintema, motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the low quote for glass for the treasurer’s office countertop of $3,135 received from Independent Viking Glass. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:20 a.m., as per the request of Treasurer Beintema and Auditor Kiepke, motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to move into executive session to discuss personnel. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION At 10:40 a.m., motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to move out of executive session. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE RECLASSIFICATION Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to reclassify Welfare Intake/Extension Administrative Assistant Christine Norwick as Deputy Treasurer/Auditor, which also includes welfare administration, at a rate of $20.38, effective April 20, 2023. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. REPLACE FULL-TIME POSITION WITH PART-TIME POSITION AND ADVERTISE Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to replace the full-time Welfare Intake/Extension Administrative Assistant with a part-time Extension Administrative Assistant and to advertise for the same. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. RECESS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/ CONVENE 2023 COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION At 10:45 a.m., motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to recess Board of Commissioners and convene the 2023 County Board of Equalization, members of the Board present were Claggett, Reider, Nebelsick, Blaalid. Absent Kiner. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ELECT CHAIRPERSON Auditor Kiepke called for nominations for the 2023 Chairperson of the Davison County Board of Equalization. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to nominate Commissioner Claggett as Chairperson. Auditor Kiepke called for additional nominations. There being no further nominations, motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid for nominations to cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for Commissioner Claggett as 2023 Chairperson of the Davison County Board of Equalization. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ELECT VICE-CHAIRPERSON Auditor Kiepke called for nominations for the 2023 Vice-Chairperson of the Davison County Board of Equalization. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to nominate Commissioner Blaalid as Vice-Chairperson. Auditor Kiepke called for any additional nominations. There being no further nominations, motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett for nominations to cease and a unanimous ballot be cast for Commissioner Blaalid as 2023 Vice-Chairperson of the Davison County Board of Equalization. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. CHAIRPERSON TAKES OVER MEETING Commissioner Claggett took over the Davison County Board of Equalization meeting as Chairperson and continued on with the remainder of the day’s business. ADMINISTER OATH Auditor Kiepke administered the oath of office to Davison County Board of Equalization members. CORRECT ERRORS/NECESSARY CHANGES Motion by Reider, second by Blaalid to authorize Director of Equalization Love to correct errors and make the necessary changes as needed. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACCEPT ASSESSMENT ROLLS Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to accept the Davison County assessment rolls. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE ELDERLY ASSESSMENTS AND DISABILITY TAX FREEZE As per the request of Treasurer Beintema, motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to instruct the Director of Equalization to change the value of all properties approved by the Treasurer for the assessment freeze to the “freeze value”. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE EXEMPTIONS Motion by Blaalid, second by Reider to acknowledge the paraplegic, disabled veteran’s, renewable energy resource credit exemptions. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE DISCRETIONARY INFORMATION Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to acknowledge the total parcels subject to discretionary is $26,362,024 the total deducted for discretionary was $11,564,840. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ACKNOWLEDGE CURRENTLY EXEMPT PROPERTIES Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to acknowledge properties that are currently exempt. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE/DENY EXEMPT STATUS APPLICATIONS Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to approve the exempt status application for Abbott House, parcel number 15080-00600-00800. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to approve the exempt status application for Avera Queen of Peace, parcel number 15260-00200-00000. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to approve the exempt status application for Dakota Wesleyan University, parcel number 15760-01700-00700. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Blaalid to approve the exempt status application for Dakota Wesleyan University, parcel number 15760-01700-00800. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Rider to approve the exempt status application for Dakota Wesleyan University, parcel number 15760-02300-00100. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Nebelsick, second by Blaalid to approve the exempt status application for Mitchell Area Development Corporation, parcel number 15665-00000-01200. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Blaalid to approve the exempt status application for Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mitchell, SD, parcel number 15445-00500-01000. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Reider, second by Blaalid to approve the exempt status application for Cornerstone Baptist Church even though it was received after the due date, parcel number 15850-01000-00900. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION/RECONVENE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Motion by Reider, second by Nebelsick to adjourn County Board of Equalization and reconvene Board of Commissioners. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE AUDITOR’S ACCOUNT WITH TREASURER Motion by Claggett, second by Blaalid to approve the March 2023 Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer in the amount of $13,097,384.64. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE ABATEMENT Motion by Blaalid, second by Nebelsick to approve the following abatement located in Rome Township, Davison County, South Dakota. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. County didn’t receive split paperwork from title company Wayne Gronseth, parcel #10000 10160 20400, SE ¼, 20/101/60 - $3,338.76 SIGN COURTROOM QUOTE Motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to sign the quote for $17,949.78 from AVI for upgrades to the ITV system in the 2nd floor courtroom at the Courthouse, with $10,000 covered by UJS. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE OPERATING TRANSFER As there is not enough cash in the Emergency Management Fund for 2023 and it is allowable to do an operating transfer of cash from General Fund to other funds, motion by Nebelsick, second by Claggett to transfer $87,407 from General Fund Cash 10100A1010000 to Emergency Management Fund Cash 226A1010000 for general operating purposes. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. APPROVE BILLS Motion by Claggett, second by Nebelsick to approve the following bills for payment. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. GENERAL FUND: STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/James D Taylor PC-4,646.99; HR: Supplies/GFC Leasing WI-50.75; MENTAL HAND: Ment Hand/SD Dept of Revenue-60.00; HIWAY: Supplies & Materials/Department of Revenue-24.30, JD Concrete Products-381.12. GENERAL FUND: COMM: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-901.05, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-31.21, Purr N Ruff/Creekside Veterinary-750.00; JUD: Prof Fees/Carol Johnson-14.70, Stephanie Moen & Assoc-736.00, Jury Fees/Jurors-467.34, County Fair Food Store-52.63, Jimmy Johns-178.92, Law Library/West Payment Center-119.37; AUD: Rentals/Microfilm Imaging-147.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-31.23, Mainframe Prog/Software Services Inc-264.00; TREAS: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-85.90, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-56.21, Mainframe Support/Bruce Mastel-35.00, Software Services Inc-44.00; STATES ATTY: Prof Fees/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-67.97, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-66.28; CRT APPTED ATTY: Crt Appted Atty/Whalen Law Office PC-6,970.00, Pub Def Exp/Alvine Law Firm-145.00; PUB SFTY BLDG: Repairs/Menards-178.47, Supplies/Jones Supplies-147.87, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-80.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-234.00, Buildings/Oh My Carpet-4,248.54, Olinger Carpet Service-1,493.28; CRTHOUSE: Repairs & Maint/Golden West-99.97, Menards-103.19, Supplies/Menards-65.24, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-101.00, Elevator Service/Schumacher Elevator Co-465.000; DOE: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-582.18, Trvl & Conf/SDAAO-940.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-24.19; ROD: Rentals/Wells Fargo Bank-240.00, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-62.46; N. OFC: Repairs/Golden West-119.97, Supplies/Menards-73.92, Gas & Electric/Northwestern Energy-1,968.41, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Phones/Mitchell Telecom-74.10; VET: Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-42.67; CO COORD: Postage/Qualified Presort-818.95, Postage Meter Fees/Qualified Presort-180.57, Supplies/Mitchell Telecom-11.08, Copy Machine Maint/Century Business Products-207.01; HR: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-69.90, Trvl & Conf/Tonya Meaney-76.50, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.46; SHERIFF: Car Wash/Mega Wash-165.00, Ofc Supplies/Dakota Data Shred-55.06, Innovative Office-114.22, McLeod’s Printing-49.90, Uniforms/Jack’s Uniforms & Equip-247.75, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-515.87; JAIL: Medicine/Avera Medical Group Hospitalist Mitchell-207.62, Avera Medical Group Radiology Mitchell-89.84, Avera Medical Group Surgery Mitchell-59.26, Dailey Dental-324.30, Mabee Eye Clinic-180.00, Ofc Supplies/Innovative Office-97.88, Jail Supplies/Bob Barker Co-131.00, County Fair Food Store-47.74, McKesson Medical-397.15, Laundry Supplies/Aramark-326.80, Kitchen Supplies/Jones Supplies-1,000.47, Uniforms/Jack’s Uniforms & Equip-118.89, Prisoner Food/Summit Food Service-7,035.62, Cable TV/Mitchell Telecom-107.14, Water Softener/Darrington Water-49.00, Contracts/Office Advantage-381.49, Vehicle Maint/Perfect Touch Auto-190.00, Inmate Services/Swanson Services-624.30; CORONER: Coroner Fees/Bart Fredericksen-2,410.00; JUV DET: Medicine/Minnehaha Co Regional-7.20, Detention/Minnehaha Co Regional-8,620.17; WELFARE: Supplies/Qualified Presort-7.21, Travel/Christine Norwick-214.14, Ofc Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-55.61; MENTAL HAND: Dakotabilities/Dakotabilities-360.00; MENTAL ILL: Committals/Douglas Papendick-428.00, Hearings/Dean Schaefer-42.00; FAIR: Repairs & Maint/Santel Comm-125.00, Water & Sewer/Davison Rural Water-89.25, Pest Control/Premier Pest Control-50.00, Garbage/Miedema Sanitation-218.00, Buildings/Dakota Supply Group-234.12, Direct Digital Control-13,563.00; CO EXTENSION: Postage/Qualified Presort-7.21, Trvl & Conf/SDSU Extension-128.48, Utilities/Bureau of Administration-6.00, Mitchell Telecom-55.61: SOIL CON DIST: Prof Fees/Davison County Soil Conservation Dist-6,250.00; WEED: Supplies/McLeod’s Printing-361.17, Trvl & Conf/Crossroads Hotel-278.97, Utilities/Mitchell Telecom-59.31; DRAINAGE: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-34.47; P&Z: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-82.08; IND DEV: Economic Dev/Mitchell Area Development Corp-2,500.00; HIWAY: Publishing/Mitchell Republic Forum Comm-98.19, Repairs & Maint/A & G Diesel-16.50, Auto Body Specialties-39.96, Butler Machinery-5,352.21, Carquest of Mitchell-1,992.72, General Equipment & Supplies-197.89, Little Falls Machine-722.20, Mack Metal Sales-77.76, Mitchell Iron & Supply-278.30, Napa Central-22.90, Runnings Supply Inc-193.81, Transource-1,486.24, Supplies & Materials/A-Ox Welding-217.76, Access Systems-57.18, Aramark-206.32, Bailey Metal-954.56, Carquest of Mitchell-2,817.62, Cubby’s Inc-6.49, Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware-229.10, CHS Farmers Alliance-79.90, Mueller Lumber-170.09, Runnings Supply Inc-190.01, Scott Supply-63.45, Sturdevant’s Auto Parts-38.10, Utilities/City of Mt Vernon-94.00, Miedema Sanitation-83.00, Mitchell Telecom-166.45, Santel Comm-41.97, Projects/Civil Design Inc-225.00; EMG MGMT: Training/Mitchell Tech-50.00, Utilities/CenturyLink-13.55, Golden West-89.85, Mitchell Telecom-24.19, Northwestern Energy-109.42, Minor Equip/Avera Heart Hosp-7,275.00; JAIL 247: Supplies/Intoximeters-235.75, Contracts-1,350.00; BID DEP: Fairgrounds Dmg Dep/Brandy Vaca Cruz-200.00; M&P: M&P Due to SDACO/SDACO M&P-374.00. PAYROLL FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL Commissioner-$7,501.52, Auditor-$13,785.10, Treasurer-$13,025.95, State’s Attorney-$33,028.14, Public Safety Building-$3,196.75, Gen. Government Building-$3,591.04, Director of Equalization-$24,278.63, Register of Deeds-$14,451.23, North Offices-$5,996.23, Veterans’ Services-$8,133.15, HR-$4,629.05, 24/7 Program-$4,040.55, Sheriff-$47,620.78, County Jail-$95,843.17, Coroner-$3,750.00, Emergency Management-$6,217.36, County Road & Bridge-$46,280.52, Welfare-$1,323.16, Community Health Nurses-$3,281.61, WIC-$3,144.64, Fairgrounds-$3,681.50, Extension-$1,801.65, Weed Control-$3,248.27, Planning/Zoning-$4,164.16. APPROVE TIMESHEETS Motion by Blaalid, second by Claggett to authorize chairperson to sign department head timesheets as supervisor. All members present voted aye. Motion carried. ADJOURN At 11:15 a.m., Chairperson Reider adjourned the meeting and set the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting for April 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ATTEST ________________________ Susan Kiepke, Auditor ________________________ Randy Reider, Chairperson