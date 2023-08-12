ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS CASH RENT LEASE AI

ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS CASH RENT LEASE AIRPORT PASTURE CITY PROJECT #2024-6 MITCHELL MUNICIPAL AIRPORT MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA The undersigned proposes to lease the approximately 20 acres of pasture ground upon the Mitchell Municipal Airport property for annual cash rent payable annually on or before April 15 of 2024, 2025, and 2026 each year, as follows: Total Annual Rent Per Year: $________________ (x 3 Years) $________________ (Grand Total) Bids shall be submitted on the blank proposal forms furnished by the City of Mitchell and contain the full package of papers properly filled out and signed by the person authorized to do so. Submitted bids must be sealed. Any bid otherwise submitted will be deemed non-conforming and will not be considered for award of the contract. Specifications are on file in the Office of the Finance Officer, and may be obtained from the Public Works Office, 612 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301. Telephone 605-995-8435. Sealed bids for lease will be received by the City of Mitchell, City Finance Officer in City Hall, 612 North Main, Mitchell, SD 57301 until 1:30 PM on August 23, 2023. Any bids received after that time will not be considered or accepted. Dated this 3rd day of August, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $30.64 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 12 & 19, 2023) 248794