ADVERTISEMENT OF INVITATION FOR BIDS Com

ADVERTISEMENT OF INVITATION FOR BIDS Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton Inc, Palace Transit, and Aberdeen Ride Line 2023 Minivan PROCUREMENT Bid Close: September 25, 10:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton Inc, Palace Transit, and Aberdeen Ride Line requests bids for manufacturing and delivering transit rolling stock by the terms and conditions outlined in the Invitation for Bids (IFB) for Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton Inc, Palace Transit, and Aberdeen Ride Line Procurement. The transit agencies are requesting the following types of rolling stock: Minivans Bid documents may be obtained electronically at: https://www.communitytransitws.com/ and https://www.cityofmitchellsd.gov/Bids.aspx Questions regarding obtaining proposal documents can be directed to Kathy Holman at 605-698-7511 or Jessica Pickett at 605-995-8440. In writing, inquiries regarding the IFB will be directed to Kathy Holman, 2051st Avenue NE, Watertown, SD 57201, or comtran@venturecomm.net. All inquiries, requests for clarifications, and requests for exclusions or alternates must be received by September 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m. CT. Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received at the Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton Inc. until 10:00 a.m. CT on September 25, 2023. Envelopes or boxes containing a bid shall be sealed and labeled “Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton, Palace Transit, and Aberdeen Ride Line 2023 Minivan Procurement Sealed Proposal Enclosed”. Oral, telegraphic, email, or telephone proposals and modifications will not be considered. Bids received after said time will be returned unopened. In Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton’s meeting room, at 10:00 a.m. CT, September 25, 2023, proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud. Bids submitted on forms other than the ones provided will not be considered. Any proposers shall not withdraw proposals for 60 calendar days after opening bids. Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton will review the bids received and select a vendor by, October 2, 2023. Financial support for this project is provided through financial assistance from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $25.54 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30, 2023) 254063