ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CASH RENT LEASE A

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CASH RENT LEASE AIRPORT FARM GROUND CITY PROJECT #2024-5 MITCHELL MUNICIPAL AIRPORT MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA The undersigned proposes to lease the approximately 878.62 acres of crop ground upon the Mitchell Municipal Airport property for annual cash rent payable semi-annually with one-half to be paid on or before the date of April 15 and with one half to be paid on or before the date of November 15 of each applicable year the lease is for years 2024, 2025, and 2026, as follows: Total Annual Rent Per Year: $________________ (x 3 Years) $________________ (Grand Total) To constitute a valid proposal, there must be attached the written statement of the proposer’s planned and/or intended agricultural use of the property, and the City Council reserves the right to reject any bid on account of objection to the land Use Plan. Bids shall be submitted on the blank proposal forms furnished by the City of Mitchell and contain the full package of papers properly filled out and signed by the person authorized to do so. Submitted bids must be sealed. Any bid otherwise submitted will be deemed non-conforming and will not be considered for award of the contract. Specifications are on file in the Office of the Finance Officer, and may be obtained from the Public Works Department, 612 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301. Telephone 605-995-8435. Sealed bids for lease will be received by the City of Mitchell, City Finance Officer in City Hall, 612 North Main, Mitchell, SD 57301 until 1:30 PM on August 23, 2023. Any bids received after that time will not be considered or accepted. Dated this 3rd day of August, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $37.76 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 12 & 19, 2023) 248783