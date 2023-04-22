Abandoned 1946 Ford Coupe VIN: 99A-12110

Abandoned 1946 Ford Coupe VIN: 99A-1211006 removed from 1008 West 4th Ave Mitchell SD 57301 on 3/30/23. Vehicle is being held at H&R Salvage 25351 405th Ave Mitchell SD. The owner and lienholder may reclaim the vehicle and shall notify the removal agency and Motor Vehicle Division in writing within 14 days of this notice. Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $4.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 215480