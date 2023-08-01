With new CEO in place, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital sets eyes on future

MITCHELL — Hilary Rockwell has officially been on the job as the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital since July 1, and she knows there is plenty to do as the health care facility looks to continue to provide quality medical services to Mitchell and its surrounding communities.

There are ongoing staffing challenges, a land donation and a potential future move for the hospital campus, currently located at the corner of First Avenue and Foster Street in Mitchell.

But despite many projects and goals ahead for the hospital, Rockwell said that she and staffers are working toward a future of continued quality health care.

Staffing

Keeping the hospital staffed with quality physicians, specialists and techs continues to be a goal for the hospital.

With Avera Queen of Peace and other hospitals in South Dakota dealing with staffing challenges thanks to an aging population of established professionals looking to retire and a low unemployment rate in the state, the hospital continues to look to hire new doctors as well as expand its outreach to potential new medical students.

“In general, health care staffing is still an issue here and everywhere. I think South Dakota’s unemployment is at 1.8%, so it continues to be a challenge, but we have some really great things coming,” Rockwell said during a Tuesday morning conference held with local media.

With the pandemic primarily in the rearview mirror, the hospital is working to wean itself off a reliance on traveling nurses. That nursing corp was made up mainly of nurses who moved to a traveling status during the pandemic, but as the pandemic situation has moved away from crisis mode, the hospital wants to scale back on use of travel nurses and return to use of more traditional nurses.

Officials are also looking to expand outreach to both high school and college students, introducing them to medical professions earlier in their academic careers so that they can decide if employment in the health care world is right for them.

“We have some great relationships with Dakota Wesleyan University and Mitchell Technical College, and we actually have South Dakota State University students who come down and rotate with us, too,” Rockwell said. “We’re really building up our presence in our nursing clinicals and the tech schools, and that will help us stabilize our staff.”

The hospital utilizes programs like the Build Dakota Scholarship, which allows the hospital to pay for part of the student’s education while the student gains work experience while studying, and it guarantees the students will continue work for the hospital for a set period of time after graduation.

“We help fund some of their education and then they come back and work for us for a number of years. Recruitment and retention is going to be ongoing, it always is in health care, but now more than ever. So we’re excited to get these new students or new nurses and techs in and retain our staff that has been here with all their depth of knowledge and skill,” Rockwell said. “We really want to grow a culture of family where quality patient care is our center goal.”

The hospital also utilizes the Avera Academy, which brings in high school students in small groups to explore the different departments at the hospital, such as the various tech labs, she said.

Land donation

Rockwell said plans are moving forward with a potential land donation to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation. That effort would see the hospital give approximately 22 acres of land across Foster Street to the east for the use of a workforce housing development.

Plans for the donation had been in the planning stages for years before it was stalled, along with other projects, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rockwell is hoping to move forward with the donation in September.

Shown here is a portion of the land that Avera Queen of Peace Hospital plans to donate to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation to build an affordable hosing development. The land is located on the corner of Foster Street and East Eighth Avenue. Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic

“The land donation across Foster Street has been in the works for years, and I think we’re finally getting close to closing on that so we can get more workforce housing built there. We’ve been working with the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and the city, and hopefully we’ll be closing on the land on or before the end of September,” Rockwell said. “We started on that in 2019 and then everything kind of dropped during COVID-19. Now we’re back working on it.”

Future move

Rockwell also discussed the potential future move of the hospital campus out to the Grassland Diagnostic site on Grassland Drive near Cabela’s, where the health system owns land that could be used to build a new hospital building. An upgrade in facilities is due, she said, and hospital officials are looking at the ins and outs of what a move would entail.

Would the entire campus be moved, or possibly just parts of it? Those are questions leadership at the hospital is asking, and it’s a move that is likely years down the road. But the benefits and drawbacks need to be weighed, Rockwell said.

“The hope would be that someday we can move the hospital to Grassland and another medical office building, because we’re outgrowing all our office space pretty quickly,” Rockwell said. “It’s a very big project, big dreams.”

The hospital’s recent change of status to a critical care hospital should potentially make a change in venue easier. When Rockwell first arrived at Avera Queen of Peace in 2014, the hospital was a 50-bed facility, a number that has dropped significantly with the continued trend toward outpatient care in many hospitals. With less emphasis on inpatient care, the size of a new hospital footprint could go down.

But building costs haven’t eased off much in recent months, presenting another challenge toward the project.

“Our inpatient (focus has) gone down a lot since we do so much more outpatient care now. That helps us in that we don’t need as big a facility. As far as inpatient care here, we have extra room. We have more space than we need, but we always seem to be looking for space for something,” Rockwell said. “Without as many inpatient beds, that may help us if we need more clinical space or need more outpatient care areas. We own the land out there already, it’s just a matter of building, but building costs have not gone down, either.”

Whatever is on deck for a potential new facility, any visible movement on the project is likely at least a few years down the road, she said.

Future approaching

Rockwell has been in her new role as regional president and CEO for about a month, but she knows the hospital well after working there since 2014. She said the transition to her new position has been a smooth one thanks to the support of Avera Queen of Peace staffers and upper management at Avera Health.

The goals and projects down the road are exciting, but she’s also excited for a return to relative normalcy as the pandemic continues to recede. The employees at the hospital are like a large family, and when COVID-19 came through, it derailed many of the enjoyable social activities the staff used to enjoy.

She’s seeing that start to come back and is looking forward to more of that, as well.

“I want to see our staff get back to the pre-COVID-19 days. There used to be a potluck every week, and that all really went away. So it’s nice to see some of that coming back and give it more of a family feel,” Rockwell said. “We’re excited for the future, and I think we’ll continue to grow in service and care and we’ll continue to provide great quality care.”