99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Smoke from Canada wildfire blankets region, National Weather service issues alert

The alert is urging everyone to limit time outdoors, due to the smoke traveling southward from wildfires raging in Saskatchewan.

051823-WildfireSmoke.gif
Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the Upper Midwest on Thursday, May 18, 2023. This looping image shows the effects between sunrise and roughly 12:30 p.m.
Contributed / GOES-East via NOAA
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
May 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM

MITCHELL — A thick haze of smoke settled over Mitchell and the southern half of the state Thursday morning, May 18, as it traveled 900 miles southward from wildfires raging in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada.

A National Weather Service warning was issued at 3:30 a.m. urging people to “limit time outdoors.” The warning is out for multiple South Dakota counties, which include Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Bon Homme and Yankton.

Before Thursday, the smoke drifted southward, but no weather warning was issued. However, due to shifting weather patterns, the air has now thickened and is in the range of hazardous to very unhealthy, said Sioux Falls-based National Weather Service meteorologist Brittany Peterson. Peterson is urging everyone to stay indoors as much as possible, as she says the smoke is covering regions of Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa as well.

“You might have noticed over the past couple days the sky being hazy or milky-looking. It’s because smoke has been streaming through overhead. But because of shifts in weather patterns, now the smoke has dropped down closer to ground level,” Peterson said.

fireimage.png
A screenshot of a map showing color-coded air quality. A key in the bottom left shows the air quality, which increases in severity moving left to right. Orange light icons indicate current fires. Image taken from AirNow.Gov, a website hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Kai Englisch / The Mitchell Republic

The smoke now is thick enough that it is affecting more than just the vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Typically if we have some smoke, we recommend people in more vulnerable groups to stay inside,” Peterson said. “But due to the severity of the smoke, outdoor activity should be avoided by everyone.”

Over the past couple of days, wildfires spreading in Saskatchewan, Canada have tripled in size, spreading to an area of 300 square miles of land as of Wednesday, May 17, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
Police lights.
News
One killed in Miner County crash
May 18, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-8-22TheScrapperGuy-2.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell car audio enthusiast gearing up to host bass speaker competition in Mitchell
May 18, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
3233758+Vehicle crash.jpg
Local
Mitchell teen, Mount Vernon man identified as victims of fatal crash on I-90
May 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
5-15-23SuperiorBudsDispensary-4.jpg
Members Only
Local
Seattle native fulfills dream by opening Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary
May 16, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness