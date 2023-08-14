Recreational marijuana initiated measure for 2024 moves through SD attorney general process

PIERRE, S.D. — An initiated measure would legalize the use, distribution, sale and possession of recreational marijuana. That is, if enough South Dakota residents sign the petition to get the measure on the 2024 ballot.

On Friday, August 11, Attorney General Marty Jackley released an explanation of a draft of the initiated measure.

"Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation," Tony Mangan, communication director for the AG's office said.

South Dakotans might find this measure familiar. That’s because this is the third time in a five-year period that a recreational marijuana measure has been pushed for in the state.

The state electorate approved a recreational marijuana measure in 2020, but the measure was struck down by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds after Gov. Kristi Noem opposed widespread legalization of the drug. Another similar measure in 2022 passed the South Dakota Senate, but did not get enough votes to become law.

Once the Secretary of State approves the petition for the initiated measure, supporters of the initiated measure may begin gathered signatures to put it on the ballot in 2024. In order for this initiated measure to qualify for the 2024 general election, the initiated measure must receive 17,509 valid petition signatures by the first Tuesday of May 2024.

The initiated measure was drawn up by Matthew Schweich, a Sioux Falls resident and campaign manager for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Inc. Schweich was the campaign manager of Yes on 27, a 2022 initiated measure that would have done the same thing: legalize the use and distribution of recreational marijuana in the state. He is also the state campaign deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project, a lobbying organization focused on repealing marijuana prohibition laws in states across the country.

Yes on 27 barely failed when it lost in the polls by about 10,000 votes. Only about 58% of the state of South Dakota voters voted on the ballot.

The ballot explanation provided by Jackley outlines that the measure would not impact state laws on hemp or medical marijuana.

The public has 10 days to provide written comments about the draft from the time when it was first submitted.

The measure would legalize the recreational use, growth and sale of marijuana, but it would still impose restrictions based on age and location of possession. Using marijuana on school grounds, or as an under-21-year-old, would still be prohibited by state law.

An initiated measure is citizen-driven, meaning it is written up by an individual, submitted to the Attorney General for review, and then shared with the population of the state. South Dakota is one of 21 states that offer this ballot initiative process to its citizens.

The final explanation of the initiated measure is due to the Secretary of the State on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Petition sponsors then have until May 2, 2024 to submit signatures for both initiated constitutional amendments and initiated measures.