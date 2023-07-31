Legislators ask of statewide in-home care program: 'Are people falling through the cracks?'

PIERRE, S.D. — The majority of calls made to the Dakota at Home long-term services program are by health care professionals in the place of their patients.

Legislators want to know: Is this proving effective for those individuals who are actually supposed to be receiving in-home care?

Dakota at Home, organized through the South Dakota Department of Health Services, is seven employees who receive calls from individuals seeking assistance from across the state. Those employees then connect case managers with those individuals, who assess their needs and, if eligible, connect them with the at-home service providers who can best accommodate their needs.

Legislators on the Long-Term Care study session spent their last meeting, on Thursday July 27, poring over this process, with the purpose of ironing out its inefficiencies.

This was the third time since April legislators from this work group have met to address the long-term care solutions available to South Dakotans.

Seven nursing homes in the state closed last year due to high staffing costs and low reimbursement rates, and the legislators will meet two more times this summer to try to put together ideas for legislation to incentivize solutions to these problems.

In 2022, the AARP of South Dakota conducted a survey of 1,000 family care providers —which includes parents, children and relatives of family members — and found that there are at least 80,000 family caregivers in South Dakota, and a total of 74 million hours of unpaid family care are spent taking care of dependent family members each year. The AARP estimates that those hours of care works out to an estimated $1.4 billion in economic value.

Essentially, the AARP found, based on their survey, that in-home care of a family member is a full-time job that amounts to about $18.12 in economic value per hour.

Over half of South Dakotans surveyed by the AARP in this study said they "have difficulties balancing their job and family responsibilities."

Dakota at Home is one way to help connect paid service providers with those individuals who would otherwise be cared for in a live-in facility or by a family members, according to DHS Director of Long Term Services Heather Krzmarzick.

Over two years, Dakota at Home has increased in cost by 6%, from $828,413 in FY21 to $887,242 in FY23. Its funding is made up of several revenue streams from program-specific social services block grants, federal Older Americans Act funds, Medicaid and state general funds.

The top question asked by legislators during this session: Does the call system for this program actually work to put callers face-to-face with a case manager, or are people getting lost playing phone tag or stuck talking to a robot?

Krzmarzick said she could not provide an exact number of how many calls are missed per day, but she would provide the study session Chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff, of Yankton, with those details before the next meeting.

As for who makes those calls in the first place, Krzmarzick said it's typically hospitals and other care facilities who work directly with the patient.

Specifically, 53% of referrals for the Dakota At Home program are from hospitals and other health facilities, while family members account for another 22% of referrals. The individual calling is about 20%. Another 5% of referrals are from all other sources, which have included law enforcement officials, financial institutions and other places of business.

Hunhoff said she wanted to know why health facilities were making the bulk of the calls, and she put the question to the audience of care providers in the building during the session to get a better idea of what this process looks like.

Kelli Aschoff, administrator of Luther Manor, a Good Samaritan nursing facility, said her staff will call if they feel they can no longer provide care for an individual, sometimes due to the individual being non-cooperative.

“In my experience we are calling Dakota at Home following a rehab stay to make sure that they are connected to services,” Aschoff said.

Aschoff said there is a box they check at their facility if they feel the need to call Dakota at Home, including if the patient they are seeing leaves the facility against medical advice or if they suspect they may be returning home to an environment where they will be financially exploited by family members.

Laura Wilson, administrator of Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, made a call to Dakota at Home for an individual at her care facility who was unwilling to leave her home, but who was still in need of medical assistance. The call resulted in a case worker coming to the home and checking on the individual.

“They saw that the conditions that person was living in was not safe for her,” Wilson said.

They received a referral to a home health agency who also went to check on that individual, in person, Wilson said. That health agency representative agreed with the case manager, and started the process of deciding what at-home care services were best suited for that person.

Krzmarzick said the reason why so many referrals are coming from hospitals and care providers is because those are the places where patients are likely to have the conversation about wanting to move out of those facilities and back into their homes.

The Department of Social Services works closely with the Dakota at Home program, in the sense that it assesses patients' financial eligibility for Medicaid while they are being processed by the case manager, according to DSS application and business project manager Samuel Masten.

Legislators broke up into work groups after listening to the representatives from DHS and DSS to discuss specific facets of the problem, including workforce shortages, regulatory barriers for long-term care, and potential incentives for long-term care facility mergers. The legislators will be meeting again twice before the end of the summer to try to see if they can put together legislation to address these issues.