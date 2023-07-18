Interim Rules Board approves changes to South Dakota dentistry regulations

PIERRE — Dentists in South Dakota can change the way they do business in the coming months, including a lifting of restrictions that makes it easier for rural dentistry offices to provide certain services.

A number of rule changes proposed to the Interim Rules Board by the South Dakota Board of Dentistry were approved this week, including updates to licensure and clinical examination regulations, stipulations on how dentists can advertise their services, and a repeal of an obsolete reporting requirement.

Brittany Novotny, executive secretary of the South Dakota Dentistry Board, presented the rule changes to the Interim Rules Board on Tuesday morning.

One major rule change Novotny proposed is an easing of regulations for dental hygienists and other dental healthcare professionals for administering nitrous oxide, anesthesia and analgesia on patients.

Novotny said this rule was requested by a number of stakeholder organizations, including some rural dentists who were unable to provide full services to patients due the rule's restrictions.

The rule allows permitted dental hygienists to administer nitrous oxide, anesthesia and analgesia to patients under limited supervision by the resident dentist.

“I think this is particularly important for stakeholders who work in remote areas, allowing them to provide care without restriction,” Novotny said.

The goal of this rule change, Novotny said, was to increase access to care for those offices where limitations to how the drugs can be administered kept permitted individuals from being able to administer care to their patients.

Dr. Michelle Scholtz, Chief Dental Officer at Horizon Health Care, testified during the rules hearing that the changes to the rules would positively impact dentists across the state, especially in remote and rural areas.

"There are times when we have dental hygienists who are working alone, through tele-dentistry and other ways to provide care, unable to provide the deeper cleanings for patients," Scholtz said. "And the patients that we see are in higher need of these kinds of procedures."

The current rules require a dentist somewhere in the building while nitrous oxide or other forms of anesthesia are being administered, which can be difficult to achieve when patients live in rural or remote areas, Novotny said.

Senator Jean Hunhoff, of Yankton, asked Novotny during the presentation what the protocol was if a dentist was not available while a remote patient was in need of a procedure that required anaesthesia.

Novotny said there are existing rules for administering nitrous oxide or another drug in case of an emergency.

She said the patient must be 18 years old, there must be a form of authorization for the dental hygienist to administer the drug by the dentist before administration and any changes to the condition of the patient prior to administration of the drug must be recorded.

Novotny said offices that provide this care must also, according to existing rules, have a written protocol for providing emergency administration available to staff at all times.

Hunhoff said she was in support of the rule, but she wanted to be sure some form of fail safe is already present in the rules. Novotny said this rule change was unanimously supported by the State Board of Dentistry's stakeholders.