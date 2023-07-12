Governor Noem announces new prescription drug stockpiles in five South Dakota cities

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Framed by the white countertops of the Lewis Pharmacy on 37th & Minnesota in Sioux Falls, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that the South Dakota Department of Health is contracting with pharmacy partners in five cities in the state to create new pharmaceutical stockpiles in case of future acute pharmaceutical shortages.

Noem said creating the stockpiles is one measure to protect South Dakotans from running out of vital medications, but the root of the problem is much more far-reaching.

Noem called on lawmakers in Washington to explore long-term solutions to the pharmaceutical shortage, and gave a number of recommendations, including requiring more transparency from the FDA and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, re-examining the FDA’s guidance related to medication expiration dates, and requiring closer risk assessments of foreign source active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“We need Congress and the FDA to be aware of the problem and the challenges, and get them to step up and to act today,” Noem said.

In May of this year, Noem made an Executive Order to direct the South Dakota Department of Health to investigate the cause of the prescription drug shortage plaguing the state. The order sought for the investigation to determine the extent of South Dakota’s reliance upon foreign-sourced medications and raw materials. Currently, over 80% of the active ingredients in prescription drugs sold in the U.S. are sourced from foreign countries, primarily China and India.

Last winter, pharmacies across the state of South Dakota struggled to keep up with demand. Reports of shortages on medications, including children’s Tylenol and Motrin, amoxicillin and albuterol, among other life-saving drugs, rose across the state.

The stockpiles will include a diversified cache of drugs including Albuterol, epinephrine, insulin, prednisone and pediatric amoxicillin. Noem said these new stockpiles will work to shore up the pharmaceutical supply in case of another extreme fluctuation in availability of these medications.

Lewis Pharmacies holds a cache of pharmaceuticals at its distribution center in Sioux Falls in case of a shortage. Up until now, this was the only cache of medication in East River.

Bill Ladwig, senior vice president of professional services at Lewis Drug, said Lewis did everything it could during that winter to supply pharmaceuticals to South Dakotans.

“I think that’s our point here, is to make sure that we make Washington understand how critical this is going to be going forward,” Ladwig said. “We’ve been very fortunate that our supply chain has not been interrupted to a larger extent than what it is, but it doesn’t mean that we should not take notes.”

The U.S. leads in brand name manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, but falls behind in the generic pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, Ladwig said.

Noem said Congress needs to step up to address the root causes of the shortage, not just for the risks such a shortage causes the healthcare system, but also the national security risks associated with depending on foreign countries for vital healthcare tools.

“When another country controls our food, when they control our supply chain that we need to live, that’s when they control us,” Noem said.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Melissa Magstadt cited a 2019 Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs report that found the U.S. did not have the capabilities to rally a response to future disruptions in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Our pharmacists, working hard, could not dispense amoxicillin for months,” Magstadt said.

So few companies make generic medications that if one goes bankrupt, it can disrupt the entire supply chain, Magstadt said.

“That company may have been the one and only manufacturer of that particular drug,” Magstadt said. “But even if they weren’t, the rest of the companies cannot respond to the demand that that loss created.”

A 2022 U.S. Senate report on drug shortages found that work stoppages in China and India, and a lack of U.S. agency oversight in tracking medication ingredients supply, makes it difficult for U.S. pharmacies to ensure generic medicines are available to their customers.

In the report, associate chief pharmacy officer at the University of Utah, Erin Fox, called on the U.S. government to develop a rating system for pharmaceutical manufacturing reliability, with the goal of helping health systems choose more reliable suppliers.

Noem said she hopes Washington D.C. will start paying closer attention to this problem.

Noem drafted a letter to the U.S. House and Senate, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, asking them to work with Congress to come up with long-term solutions to this drug shortage. In the letter, Noem called for:



