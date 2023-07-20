'Food stamps are vital for South Dakotans,' say former SNAP benefit recipients

MITCHELL — Sarah Houska loved her job as a benefits specialist at the South Dakota Department of Social Services, and she didn’t want to quit.

Then, in 2022, her son began having psychogenic non-epileptic seizures, so frequently he was spending more time passed out at school than he was awake.

Houska began staying home to care for her son as his doctors determined how to help him. Eventually, she was spending so much time away from DSS that she had to switch to working part time.

The amount she was earning from working part time wasn't enough to feed her family. Suddenly, she went from giving SNAP benefits to receiving them.

“For months, I don’t think I worked a full day,” Houska said. “He needed me to be there for him. I wasn’t there for the people who needed me at DSS.”

This was the story Houska shared with Ryan Nelson, U.S. Sen. John Thune's chief of staff, when she visited the U.S. Capitol in May.

She was there with a number of other people who were invited by the American Heart Association to share their experiences as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, and to advocate for it to "stay strong" in the next iteration of the farm bill.

"It's hard for me to share about going from giving benefits to getting benefits," Houska said.

A total of 71,000 South Dakotans, about 8% of the state's population, participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2023. Updated provisions in the 2023 farm bill will determine whether that segment of the population will see an increase in their nutrition benefits, or if they will stay the same as they were in 2018.

Proposed revisions to the 2023 farm bill include increased work requirements for SNAP benefit recipients introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act deal.

Greater restrictions on SNAP recipients, Houska said, would only make it more challenging for those people, working or not, to find healthy food to feed themselves and their families.

“Our ask was to keep SNAP strong,” Houska said. “Not adding any additional barriers like work requirements.”

Houska worked at the DSS customer service for three years, and the majority of the calls she received from clients were requests for SNAP benefits, or if those had run out, referral to the nearest food pantry.

“I had that call so many days, at least 15 times a day,” Houska said.

Houska said the majority of households she worked with were using SNAP as their full food budgets, not just as supplemental food allowance, and she said a blow to the benefits awarded to recipients could trickle down to mean recipients rely more on food from local pantries.

According to data gathered by the USDA, about 79% of all South Dakotans eligible to participate in the SNAP program actually do. South Dakota households who receive benefits receive a monthly average of $271 per, which is larger than the national average by $32.

Chenise Weber, a database manager at Helpline Center, was with Houska when they went to D.C. in May. Weber said she wanted the senators to put a face to SNAP benefits, to dispel the myth of the type of person who receives food assistance.

“When I first became a single mom, there were a lot of things I had to figure out, like how to find and balance a job while seeing to my daughters’ needs in the midst of completing my bachelor’s degree,” Weber said.

Weber said she and Houska didn’t get a chance to meet with the Senators personally, but met with their senior policy advisors, who asked for input about their personal experiences about using these services.

Her conversation with the advisors, she said, felt productive. But she couldn't shake the feeling that they held a stigma around food stamp recipients.

“The narrative was that, the people who can work should work,” Weber said. “When an individual is edged out of a program, the need doesn’t go away.”

Houska said she understands the stigma from both sides, having been the giver and receiver of food stamps. She said being in a financial spot that made her and her family vulnerable was more than uncomfortable.

"No one wants to be on SNAP benefits, but they are also terrified of losing them," Houska said.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry is still working on the 2023 farm bill, and Thune has been outspoken about prioritizing agricultural provisions for the bill.

“Farmers and ranchers already face a lot of uncertainty in their profession – few jobs are as subject to market fluctuations or the whims of the weather," Thune said about the bill. "The least we can do here in Congress is make sure that they know that critical programs won’t be expiring and that they will continue to have access to essential resources that help make farming and ranching possible.”

More than 40% of South Dakotans who received food stamps in 2023 are in working families, according to an analysis of USDA Food and Nutrition Service data.

The deadline for a farm bill revision is Sept. 30. If a revision isn't agreed upon, then the existing legislation stays in effect.