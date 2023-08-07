GALLERY: Parkston-Alexandria in Class B state teener title game

1 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 22 throws.JPG Alexandria center fielder Weston Kayser throws the ball to the infield as Parkston's Gage Reichert (foreground) runs to third base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

2 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 7 throws.JPG Alexandria's Carter Popp makes a throw from shortstop as teammate Will Jarding looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

3 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20 celebrates.JPG Parkston's Maddux Brissette celebrates at second base after an RBI double in the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

4 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20.JPG Parkston's Maddux Brissette takes a swing at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

5 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 15 throw.JPG Parkston's Carter Sommer, center, throws to first base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Looking on for Parkston is Kolter Kramer (7) and Mason Jervik (50). Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

6 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria foul bunt.JPG Alexandria's Carter Popp fouls off a bunt attempt during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

7 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 15.JPG Parkston's Carter Sommer steals second base as Alexandria second baseman Sutton Dewald looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

8 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria celebrates.JPG Alexandria's dugout celebrates scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

9 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria pich.JPG Alexandria's Ben Wilber delivers a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

10 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 24.JPG Alexandria's Brayden Bahmuller rounds third base at the direction of his coach Wyatt Kayser, left, during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

11 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria Parkston dugout.JPG The Parkston dugout looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

12 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 46.JPG Parkston's Kash Neugebauer swings at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

13 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20 7.JPG Alexandria's Carter Popp, right, fields a ground ball as Parkston's Kaden Holzbauer runs past during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

14 of 15: 080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 23 celebrates.JPG From left, Parkston's Carter Sommer (15) and James Deckert (23) celebrate scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic