GALLERY: Parkston-Alexandria in Class B state teener title game

080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 22 throws.JPG
Alexandria center fielder Weston Kayser throws the ball to the infield as Parkston's Gage Reichert (foreground) runs to third base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 7 throws.JPG
Alexandria's Carter Popp makes a throw from shortstop as teammate Will Jarding looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20 celebrates.JPG
Parkston's Maddux Brissette celebrates at second base after an RBI double in the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20.JPG
Parkston's Maddux Brissette takes a swing at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 15 throw.JPG
Parkston's Carter Sommer, center, throws to first base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Looking on for Parkston is Kolter Kramer (7) and Mason Jervik (50).
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria foul bunt.JPG
Alexandria's Carter Popp fouls off a bunt attempt during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 15.JPG
Parkston's Carter Sommer steals second base as Alexandria second baseman Sutton Dewald looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria celebrates.JPG
Alexandria's dugout celebrates scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria pich.JPG
Alexandria's Ben Wilber delivers a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 24.JPG
Alexandria's Brayden Bahmuller rounds third base at the direction of his coach Wyatt Kayser, left, during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria Parkston dugout.JPG
The Parkston dugout looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 46.JPG
Parkston's Kash Neugebauer swings at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 20 7.JPG
Alexandria's Carter Popp, right, fields a ground ball as Parkston's Kaden Holzbauer runs past during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria 23 celebrates.JPG
From left, Parkston's Carter Sommer (15) and James Deckert (23) celebrate scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
080623 VFW Parkston Alexandria Kolter Kramer.JPG
Parkston's Kolter Kramer delivers a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic