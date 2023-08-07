Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GALLERY: Parkston-Alexandria in Class B state teener title game

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 9:12 PM
Alexandria center fielder Weston Kayser throws the ball to the infield as Parkston's Gage Reichert (foreground) runs to third base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's Carter Popp makes a throw from shortstop as teammate Will Jarding looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Maddux Brissette celebrates at second base after an RBI double in the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Maddux Brissette takes a swing at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Carter Sommer, center, throws to first base during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston. Looking on for Parkston is Kolter Kramer (7) and Mason Jervik (50).
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's Carter Popp fouls off a bunt attempt during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Carter Sommer steals second base as Alexandria second baseman Sutton Dewald looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's dugout celebrates scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's Ben Wilber delivers a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's Brayden Bahmuller rounds third base at the direction of his coach Wyatt Kayser, left, during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
The Parkston dugout looks on during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Kash Neugebauer swings at a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Alexandria's Carter Popp, right, fields a ground ball as Parkston's Kaden Holzbauer runs past during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
From left, Parkston's Carter Sommer (15) and James Deckert (23) celebrate scoring a run during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Parkston's Kolter Kramer delivers a pitch during the Class B state VFW 16-and-under baseball tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at The Pond in Parkston.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
