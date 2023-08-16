GALLERY: first day of school at Longfellow 8-16-23

8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-1.jpg
Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-2.jpg
Brian and Marissa Abts stand with their son Riley as they get their picture taken for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-3.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-4.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-5.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-6.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-7.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-8.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-9.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-11.jpg
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-12.jpg
