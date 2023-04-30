Who had the fastest time? Performance drivers speed through Iverson Auto's lot in autocross race

MITCHELL — Drivers from across the country gather at the top lot of Iverson Auto Saturday afternoon to showcase their speed and agility in autocross.

The event, put on by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland (SCCS), drew a crowd of enthusiastic spectators. Featured drivers navigating a challenging course marked by orange cones in an attempt to post the fastest time.

Jeff Corey drives his 2005 Lotus Elise through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Rather than driving the same path every race, autocross courses are set up differently each time and the drivers are only allow a limited number of attempts.

"With this you take an open parking lot and create a course," SCCS member Josh Dockstader said. "This is something you get a limited number of runs in and you have to learn and progress."

Grant Reimnitz drives his 2001 Volkswagen Beetle through the autocross course on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Drivers ranged from seasoned veterans to first-timers, with each putting their skills to the test in a variety of cars, from sports cars to modified street vehicles.

Saturday, April 29, 2023, autocross results.

Despite some early morning rain, the event went off without a hitch, with drivers completing multiple runs throughout the day, each aiming to shave off precious seconds from their previous times.