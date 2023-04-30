99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Who had the fastest time? Performance drivers speed through Iverson Auto's lot in autocross race

45 drivers took part in the autocross event.

Kurt Chenoweth drives his 1970 Dodge Challenger through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
April 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM

MITCHELL — Drivers from across the country gather at the top lot of Iverson Auto Saturday afternoon to showcase their speed and agility in autocross.

The event, put on by the Sports Car Club of Siouxland (SCCS), drew a crowd of enthusiastic spectators. Featured drivers navigating a challenging course marked by orange cones in an attempt to post the fastest time.

Jeff Corey drives his 2005 Lotus Elise through the track during an autocross race on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury

Rather than driving the same path every race, autocross courses are set up differently each time and the drivers are only allow a limited number of attempts.

"With this you take an open parking lot and create a course," SCCS member Josh Dockstader said. "This is something you get a limited number of runs in and you have to learn and progress."

Grant Reimnitz drives his 2001 Volkswagen Beetle through the autocross course on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iverson Auto in Mitchell.
Adam Thury

Drivers ranged from seasoned veterans to first-timers, with each putting their skills to the test in a variety of cars, from sports cars to modified street vehicles.

Saturday, April 29, 2023, autocross results.

Despite some early morning rain, the event went off without a hitch, with drivers completing multiple runs throughout the day, each aiming to shave off precious seconds from their previous times.

By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
