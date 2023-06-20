This large heart at Graceland Cemetery has special meaning

MITCHELL — The wind rustling through the trees and the sound of a sprinkler created a meditative atmosphere Tuesday afternoon at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

As the sprinkler fed the manicured grass, colorful pinwheels spun in the breeze and toy cars and trucks decorated some of the graves, all of which are surrounded by a concrete border in the shape of a heart.

A ground level view of the new cement heart-shaped border around the infant section at Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The infant section at Graceland Cemetery, the resting place for over 50 children aged 18 months or younger, recently underwent a makeover courtesy of the Mitchell Exchange Club, which originally founded the plot in 1993. Kevin Bruscher, president of the local service organization, was on hand at the site Tuesday taking in the recent improvements.

“It’s a nice spot,” Bruscher told the Mitchell Republic. “With the Mitchell Exchange Club, we do everything in town for the youth. And this allows us to do something for the youth who didn’t make it.”

Originally established in 1993 by the Mitchell Exchange Club, the infant section at the cemetery features rows of mahogany granite headstones listing the birth and death dates of around a few dozen youth. The original design of the section included the central monument that is still at the location, the rows of headstones and several bushes that encircled the area in the shape of a heart.

But over the years, the bushes aged and some of them died. They were then replaced, leaving bushes of varying heights around the heart. The bushes were also hard to maintain and mow around, taking away from the aesthetic appeal of the spot. So the Mitchell Exchange Club last year began looking at ways to spruce up the section and bring it back closer to its former glory.

A monument erected by the Exchange Club stands along the infant section of Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“We originally did this in 1993. And it had the bushes and everything around, making a heart shape. But over the last 30 years the bushes – their lifespan came and went – and they had to replace a bunch of them,” Bruscher said. “And we said we needed to do something out there to make it look nice again. It was kind of losing its luster.”

Talk among Mitchell Exchange Club members led to the idea of replacing the aging bushes with a concrete pathway that would occupy the same footprint as the bushes. It would be easier to maintain for cemetery personnel, who wouldn’t have to get off a mower in order to trim, and it would make the heart shape more permanently defined.

Soon, the club was talking with the city about potential funding solutions. In the end, the work was completed through funding secured entirely by the Mitchell Exchange Club and also involved work from private contractors and landscaping work through the city.

The whole renovation project was completed in less than a year at a cost of about $6,000, almost exactly what the original construction of the section cost back in 1993.

“We told (the city) we’d fund it, you come in and tear the bushes out, and it turned out really nice,” Bruscher said.

Terry Aslesen, a member of the Mitchell Exchange Club board of directors, said the idea of replacing the bushes with a more permanent concrete heart made sense in terms of ease of upkeep while still maintaining the unique heart-shaped structure the section had become known for.

“A lot of the bushes make it for about one or two decades, getting to the point where it was hard to tell it was heart-shaped,” Aslesen said. “We wanted to continue with the concept of the heart shape, and went with concrete pavement because it’s easy for the grounds crew to take care of.”

Kevin Bruscher, president of the Mitchell Exchange Club, stands by the infant section of Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Bruscher said he hopes the improvements will encourage people to visit the special area more often. He noted as he walked down the roads of headstones that he recognized the names of some families that he didn’t realize had lost a young child.

“It’s all for kids who were 18 months or younger, and if you look at some of the names, I noticed people I didn’t even know had lost children. It’s not something you really talk about,” Bruscher said.

A program from the 1993 dedication of the original infant section notes that it is meant to be a special place for families to remember the young members of their kin who have passed on.

“The passing away of a loved one is always difficult. The passing of a child is probably one of the most tragic things that can happen to parents and family and is especially difficult to overcome,” the original dedication program reads. “Although we cannot begin to ease the suffering, we can give them a fitting place to visit and honor their loved one.”

Bruscher said the recent work at the section is meant to continue that tradition for years to come. For the most part, the renovation work is done. A pair of concrete benches flanks the memorial where families can come and meditate on their deceased loved one, and cemetery staffers are giving the plots a special dose of water to help green up the areas disturbed by the dirt work needed to install the concrete.

Aslesen said the memorial area will hopefully continue to give comfort to those who have lost loved ones buried there, as well as make the general public more aware of the particular tragedy that goes along with the death of a child.

“I think it’s important for parents who have had to experience that to see that others have gone through that and to know what they’re sharing. It’s a nice tribute for the kids and the parents both,” Aslesen said. “(The Mitchell Exchange Club) is always looking at things to do to help others in our community. It’s just such a good frame of thought for the community to have, period. People have ideas that are beneficial to the community, and the Exchange Club is open to virtually all of them.”

Bruscher said the Mitchell Exchange Club will now shift gears to other projects, including some sprucing up of concession stand at Cadwell Park, which provides a boost to the club as it’s biggest fundraiser of the year when the state amateur baseball tournament comes to town in August.

The monument donated by the Exchange Club stands along the infant cemetery on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

But the infant section of the cemetery at Graceland Cemetery will continue to provide a chance for remembrance and comfort to Mitchell community members for years to come. And as long as there’s a need, Mitchell Exchange Club will make sure it is a well-kept, fitting tribute to the children who are no longer with us.

Bruscher said that is a responsibility the club takes seriously, both at the cemetery and its other projects.

“When (the Exchange Club funds) a project, we own it. So if things need to be updated or things need to be fixed? We’re proud of what we do, so we’re going to maintain what we have. If it was important enough for us to fund it (in 1993), then it’s important for us to see that it gets taken care of,” Bruscher said. “It’s a great facility as far as what the city has done here and we’re glad to be a part of it, and fortunate enough to fund it. It’s giving back to the youth that weren’t able to benefit from the other projects for the youth we do throughout the year.”