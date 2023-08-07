Sanborn County residents celebrate 4-H building groundbreaking, expansion plans

FORESTBURG, S.D. — Excitement buzzed around the grounds of the Sanborn County 4-H Club on Friday, August 4.

The club broke ground a new expansion to its building, located just east of Woonsocket and about 25 miles north of Mitchell in the Sanborn County town of Forestburg. When finished, the new space will be an multi-purpose room. Primarily, it will give the 4-H club’s fast-growing shooting sports program an expanded place to shoot. It will also expand the space available to the community at-large, used for various purposes.

So far, $360,000 of the $430,000 needed has been raised, after an outpouring of support from the community helped fund the project, including money from the county commission, schools and local businesses. Construction is slated to begin in September, with leaders saying the addition will be done by January.

“It feels amazing,” said Paula Linke. “In 2004, 4-H had almost died in this county.”

The last two decades since 2004 have seen the Sanborn County 4-H Club go through a revival. Now, half of all kids in the county are members of the 4-H club.

ADVERTISEMENT

4-H members competing in games at one of Sanborn County's 4-H Achievement Days, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Ground was broken on a shooting range addition to the building. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

Linke grew up in Sanborn County and was part of the club in the 1970s when it was thriving. But when she came back to the club in 2004 to sign up her son, it had shrunk and was on the verge of being no more.

There were 30 kids at that point. Linke said that about three were in Woonsocket, with a few others from Artesian, Letcher, and Forestburg — the towns of Sanborn County.

“You can’t have a club with three kids in a town,” Linke said.

Her philosophy has been simple and effective in growing the club.

“You get results and you make it fun,” Linke said. “We just began to work and grow and grow."

4-H members competing in an egg race, one of many games held at Sanborn County's 4-H Achievement Days, pictured here on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

Rebuilding didn’t just happen at meetings; over the last 20 years, she and others have worked hard to spread the word.

“We would go into the schools to talk about what we’re doing. We have a local newspaper, too, and we were able to utilize that for PR — publicize, publicize, publicize. You have to tell your success story, you have to share that.”

Now, the club is thriving. There are around 350 kids ages 5-17 in Sanborn County, and the 4-H Club has over 160 kids. In other words, almost one in every two kids in the county is a member at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 80 to 90 of them do shooting sports at the 4-H club — one in every four kids in the county.

The overwhelming support has given the leaders of the project the vote of confidence that their community is behind them.

“Before we had that kickoff event back in February [2022] it was like, ‘Are we on the right path?’ But this building was wall to wall people,” Linke said, of the event in February 2022. “The support felt amazing. I call it the perfect storm — but really, it's become the perfect success.”

4-H members and their families at one of the Sanborn County 4-H Achievement Days on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Ground was broken on a shooting range addition to the building. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

One of the reasons for the support is that the building is more than just a 4-H meeting place — it's also a hub of activity for the community. Currently, the building is used by Sanborn Central High School — sitting a few hundred yards away — and Woonsocket High School. It helps ease the pressure off of their busy gyms. It’s also been used for everything from family reunions to graduations, to meetings and workshops. When the new addition is completed, Linke hopes the enlarged space means it could even be used for weddings.

"There’s a lot of focus here on 4-H, because its the 4-H building," Linke said. "But what we've promoted and what we’ve seen is that this is a county-wide building."

The way 4-H clubs work in general have begun shifting as well. They used to be about cooking and sewing. Now, the Sanborn County club's activities have evolved, like many others, to include robotics, photography, leather working, electric working, as well as shooting.

An image of the new design plan for the Sanborn County 4-H building, unveiled on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

“Really any interest you may have, we’re going to find a spot for it,” she said.

The rise in shooting club numbers also has come as the sport has seen growth around the state in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Sanborn County members practice two times a week. With the addition, the hope is to continue growing shooting sports, as well as better serve the community.