Review: Margaritaville arrives at Mitchell Area Community Theatre

Who doesn’t love the warmth of sun warmed sand, the whisper of a breeze in palm trees and a cool, fresh margarita with which to toast? Mitchell Area Community Theatre approaches the end of summer 2023 with “Escape to Margaritaville,” a 2017 American jukebox musical by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, based on the songs of Jimmy Buffett.

Career woman Rachel Williams (Hannah Wehlander) and her best friend Tammy (Kate Miller) are headed for an island vacation. To say Rachel is a bit disappointed in the Hotel Margaritaville is an understatement. The resort is staffed by a cast of colorful characters including Marley (Renea Schoenfelder), the manager; retiree J.D. (newcomer Russel Metzger), a long-term resident working on his memoir . . . and many a Green Label; Jamal (Dontaevian Aldridge), the resort’s young errand boy; bartender and philosopher Brick (Eric Van Meter); and the resort’s handsome musician, Tully Mars (newcomer Luke Allison) who brings Buffett’s music to life and who has not yet met a pretty vacationer that he didn’t, ahem, like. The veteran cast is rounded out with several familiar ACT faces including Matthew Schilling, Aryona Nedved, Corbin Kramer, Syd Foster, LizBeth Spinar, Ralyna Schilling and others.

Tully quickly has eyes for Rachel, but she is set on carrying out her environmental work. An unforeseen volcanic explosion changes everyone’s plans when Rachel and Tammy are sent scurrying for home in Cincinnati and Tully and Brick decide to follow the two ladies. Add a jealous fiancé, a chest of buried treasure, a missing shaker of salt and a crowd of the dancing dead and you’ll lose yourself for a couple of hours.

Familiar musical numbers allow audience members to sing along with familiar hits like “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude,” and the iconic title song, “Margaritaville.” Allison has just the right stage presence to embody a struggling young musician and holds his own with the pre-recorded soundtrack. Wehlander has a delightful voice which has been heard in several DWU productions. Van Meter brings his characteristic humor to the production, as does veteran Schoenfelder. Aldridge’s “Volcano” was a highlight of the performance I saw.

Director Devin Carey has scored another hit with a delightful set, including a “working” volcano. The set pieces include a tiki bar, a stage and a variety of “rocks” and other pieces to bring the beach to life. Lighting is well done, especially the Caribbean sky. Ruth Sejnoha and her team’s costumes, props and scene changes are perfect for the islands. Carey’s choreography works well, especially the zombie numbers. There is also a bit of fun with some tap dancing and a chorus line.

If you find yourself longing for that place in the sun, the sound of surf, the smell of suntan lotion, and the time to just sit and enjoy life, you’ll get a taste of that at this show. And after the show? Well, that’s up to you, whether you want a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” or that “frozen concoction” that is the specialty of those who have escaped to Margaritaville.

The show by Area Community Theatre has performances Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Pepsi-Cola Theatre. Tickets are on sale at the theater or more information is available at 996-9137 or www.mitchellact.org.