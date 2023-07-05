PHOTOS: The Lions Club clean up the aftermath of the Fourth
Clean-up began at 8:30am Wednesday morning.
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
1/19: A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July
2/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
3/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
4/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
5/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
6/19: Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
7/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
8/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
9/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
10/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
11/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
12/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
13/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
14/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
15/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
16/19: A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.
17/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
18/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
19/19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
ADVERTISEMENT