Community

PHOTOS: The Lions Club clean up the aftermath of the Fourth

Clean-up began at 8:30am Wednesday morning.

Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 3:44 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
1/19: A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July
6/19: Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
16/19: A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
