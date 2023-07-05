PHOTOS: The Lions Club clean up the aftermath of the Fourth

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

19 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

18 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

17 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.

16 / 19: A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

15 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

14 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

13 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

12 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

11 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

10 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

9 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

8 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

7 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

6 / 19: Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

5 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

4 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

3 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

2 / 19: The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July

1 / 19: A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.

PHOTOS: The Lions Club clean up the aftermath of the Fourth Clean-up began at 8:30am Wednesday morning.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.