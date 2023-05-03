99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Nothing but jazz at the Masonic Hall

The bands that performed were the Mitchell Middle School, Mitchell High School and Dakota Wesleyan jazz band.

5-2-23PalaceCityJam-26.jpg
Special guest Adam Larson performs at the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 02, 2023 at 11:03 PM

MITCHELL — Here are photos from the Palace City Jam performance at the Masonic Hall on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

5-2-23PalaceCityJam-1.jpg
1/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-2.jpg
2/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-3.jpg
3/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-4.jpg
4/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-5.jpg
5/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-6.jpg
6/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-7.jpg
7/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-8.jpg
8/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-9.jpg
9/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-10.jpg
10/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-11.jpg
11/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-12.jpg
12/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-13.jpg
13/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-14.jpg
14/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-15.jpg
15/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-16.jpg
16/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-17.jpg
17/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-18.jpg
18/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-19.jpg
19/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-20.jpg
20/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-21.jpg
21/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-22.jpg
22/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-23.jpg
23/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-24.jpg
24/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-25.jpg
25/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-26.jpg
26/31: Special guest Adam Larson performs at the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-27.jpg
27/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-28.jpg
28/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-29.jpg
29/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-30.jpg
30/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.
5-2-23PalaceCityJam-31.jpg
31/31: Scenes from the Palace City Jam concert on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Masonic Hall in Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
