99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Community

PHOTOS: Mitchell honors heroes with a Memorial Day tribute at Graceland Cemetery

A photo look into the Memorial Day ceremony.

5-29-23MemorialDayService-6.jpg
From left to right SSG Quinton Koch, PVC Hunter Lehmann and SSG Dan Mehlhaff march out of the American Legion Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 1:28 PM

MITCHELL — Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

5-29-23MemorialDayService-1.jpg
1/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-2.jpg
2/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-3.jpg
3/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-4.jpg
4/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-5.jpg
5/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-6.jpg
6/29: From left to right SSG Quinton Koch, PVC Hunter Lehmann and SSG Dan Mehlhaff march out of the American Legion Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-8.jpg
7/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-9.jpg
8/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-10.jpg
9/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-11.jpg
10/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-12.jpg
11/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-16.jpg
12/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-18.jpg
13/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-19.jpg
14/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-20.jpg
15/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-21.jpg
16/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-22.jpg
17/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-23.jpg
18/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-24.jpg
19/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-25.jpg
20/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-26.jpg
21/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-27.jpg
22/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-28.jpg
23/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-29.jpg
24/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-31.jpg
25/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-32.jpg
26/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-33.jpg
27/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-34.jpg
28/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5-29-23MemorialDayService-37.jpg
29/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
All about container gardening, from thrillers to spillers to fillers
May 28, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
052723.N.DR.ARTCONTEST1.jpg
News
Mitchell sophomore among top finishers in South Dakota Congressional Art Competition
May 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5 Tips to Fight Sleep Deprivation
Health
Pick a side: Mayo Clinic weighs in on the healthiest sleeping position
May 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052723.AshtonMassey1.JPG
Prep
Menno’s Ashton Massey completes triple with Class B hurdles, triple jump titles
May 28, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
052723 AA track 200.JPG
Prep
Full results from the South Dakota state high school track and field championships
May 28, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler