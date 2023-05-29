PHOTOS: Mitchell honors heroes with a Memorial Day tribute at Graceland Cemetery
A photo look into the Memorial Day ceremony.
MITCHELL — Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
1/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
2/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
3/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
4/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
5/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
6/29: From left to right SSG Quinton Koch, PVC Hunter Lehmann and SSG Dan Mehlhaff march out of the American Legion Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
7/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
8/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
9/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
10/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
11/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
12/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
13/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
14/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
15/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
16/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
17/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
18/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
19/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
20/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
21/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
22/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
23/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
24/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
25/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
26/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
27/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
28/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
29/29: Scenes from the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
ADVERTISEMENT