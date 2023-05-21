99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Mitchell High School class of 2023 make the walk for their diploma

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023.

5-21-23MHSGraduation-5.jpg
Alexis Christenson sits and listens to the commencement address during the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:00 PM

MITCHELL — Photos from the Mitchell High School class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

5-21-23MHSGraduation-1.jpg
1/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-2.jpg
2/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-3.jpg
3/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-4.jpg
4/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-5.jpg
5/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-6.jpg
6/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-7.jpg
7/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-8.jpg
8/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-9.jpg
9/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-10.jpg
10/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-11.jpg
11/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-12.jpg
12/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-13.jpg
13/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-14.jpg
14/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-15.jpg
15/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-16.jpg
16/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-17.jpg
17/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-18.jpg
18/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-19.jpg
19/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-20.jpg
20/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-21.jpg
21/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-22.jpg
22/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-23.jpg
23/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-24.jpg
24/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-25.jpg
25/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-26.jpg
26/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-27.jpg
27/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-28.jpg
28/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-29.jpg
29/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-30.jpg
30/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-31.jpg
31/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-32.jpg
32/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-33.jpg
33/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-34.jpg
34/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-35.jpg
35/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-37.jpg
36/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-38.jpg
37/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-39.jpg
38/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-40.jpg
39/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-41.jpg
40/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
5-21-23MHSGraduation-44.jpg
41/41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
