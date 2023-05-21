PHOTOS: Mitchell High School class of 2023 make the walk for their diploma

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

41 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

40 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

39 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

38 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

37 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

36 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

35 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

34 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

33 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

32 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

31 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

30 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

29 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

28 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

27 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

26 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

25 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

24 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

23 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

22 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

21 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

20 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

19 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

18 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

17 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

16 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

15 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

14 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

13 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

12 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

11 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

10 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

9 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

8 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

7 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

6 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

5 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

4 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

3 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

2 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

1 / 41: Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

MITCHELL — Photos from the Mitchell High School class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.

PHOTOS: Mitchell High School class of 2023 make the walk for their diploma Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.