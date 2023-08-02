Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Community

PHOTOS: Mitchell celebrities compete in ag challenges for 4-H Achievement Days

The Davison County 4-H Achievement Days was held Monday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Davison County Fairgrounds.

8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-20.jpg
Reid Smith is doused with water from catching a water balloon while holding a bowl on his head at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 9:22 PM

MITCHELL — Day two of the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days ended with a challenge of strength, speed and precision.

8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-25.jpg
Brandon Vilhauer raises his hand after collecting all the gummy bears in whipped cream at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Three celebrity teams competed in the Ag Olympics during Davion County 4-H Achievement Day.

8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-4.jpg
Emily Hohn hoists a hay bale into position at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-1.jpg
1/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-2.jpg
2/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-3.jpg
3/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-4.jpg
4/21: Emily Hohn hoists a hay bale into position at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-6.jpg
5/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-9.jpg
6/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-10.jpg
7/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-11.jpg
8/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-13.jpg
9/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-14.jpg
10/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-15.jpg
11/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-16.jpg
12/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-17.jpg
13/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-18.jpg
14/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-20.jpg
15/21: Reid Smith is doused with water from catching a water balloon while holding a bowl on his head at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-21.jpg
16/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-22.jpg
17/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-24.jpg
18/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-25.jpg
19/21: Brandon Vilhauer raises his hand after collecting all the gummy bears in whipped cream at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-26.jpg
20/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23CelebrityAgOlympics4-H-27.jpg
21/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
080123 Climate Summit Laura Edwards.JPG
Local
With SD's climate getting wetter and warmer, experts gather for summit on changing conditions
5h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
080223.N.DR.ROCKWELL1.JPG
Members Only
Health
With new CEO in place, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital sets eyes on future
5h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
IMG_6129.jpeg
South Dakota
Mount Vernon day care providers a respite from precarious childcare market in South Dakota
6h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080721.N.DR.PRESTURGISTRAVEL3.JPG
Local
Jam-packed lineup in store for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party, featuring big music artists, stuntmen
7h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
8h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
12h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_9508.JPG
Business
SD Governor's Ag Summit shines light on hot topics in the agricultural industry
16h ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher