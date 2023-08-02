PHOTOS: Mitchell celebrities compete in ag challenges for 4-H Achievement Days
The Davison County 4-H Achievement Days was held Monday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Davison County Fairgrounds.
MITCHELL — Day two of the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days ended with a challenge of strength, speed and precision.
Three celebrity teams competed in the Ag Olympics during Davion County 4-H Achievement Day.
1/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
2/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
3/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
4/21: Emily Hohn hoists a hay bale into position at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
5/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
6/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
7/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
9/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
10/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
11/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
12/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
13/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
14/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
15/21: Reid Smith is doused with water from catching a water balloon while holding a bowl on his head at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
16/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
17/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
18/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
19/21: Brandon Vilhauer raises his hand after collecting all the gummy bears in whipped cream at the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
20/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
21/21: Action from the Celebrity Ag Olympics during the Davison County 4-H Achievement Days on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
ADVERTISEMENT