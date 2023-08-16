Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 16

PHOTOS: Here is a quick look at a couple booths from 2023 Dakotafest

Dakotafest is the one place to showcase agriculture-focused products, services and technologies from over 500 exhibitors.

8-16-23DakotaFest-12.jpg
Karll Lecher (left) talks about the the benefits of industrial hemp crop the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:53 PM

MITCHELL — Photos from 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.

8-16-23DakotaFest-1.jpg
1/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-2.jpg
2/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-3.jpg
3/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-4.jpg
4/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-5.jpg
5/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-6.jpg
6/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-7.jpg
7/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-8.jpg
8/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-9.jpg
9/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-10.jpg
10/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-11.jpg
11/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-12.jpg
12/16: Karll Lecher (left) talks about the the benefits of industrial hemp crop the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-15.jpg
13/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-16.jpg
14/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-17.jpg
15/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-16-23DakotaFest-19.jpg
16/16: Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
