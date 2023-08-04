PHOTOS: Concrete Cowboys tear through Mitchell's Main Street
The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially started on Aug. 4th and will run until Sunday, Aug. 13th.
MITCHELL — The smell of burning rubber and the screams of motorcycles populated Mitchell Main Street Thursday evening.
Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally party.
CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally.
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally party.
ADVERTISEMENT
1/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
2/20: Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
3/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
4/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
5/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
6/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
7/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
9/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
10/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys pops a wheelie during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
11/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
12/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
13/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
14/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
15/20: CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
16/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
17/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
18/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys performs cookies during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
19/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
20/20: A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
ADVERTISEMENT