PHOTOS: Concrete Cowboys tear through Mitchell's Main Street

The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially started on Aug. 4th and will run until Sunday, Aug. 13th.

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys performs cookies during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:44 AM

MITCHELL — The smell of burning rubber and the screams of motorcycles populated Mitchell Main Street Thursday evening.

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-2.jpg
Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-20.jpg
A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-15.jpg
CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-11.jpg
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-1.jpg
1/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-2.jpg
2/20: Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-3.jpg
3/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-4.jpg
4/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-5.jpg
5/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-6.jpg
6/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-7.jpg
7/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-8.jpg
8/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-9.jpg
9/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-10.jpg
10/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys pops a wheelie during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-11.jpg
11/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-12.jpg
12/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-13.jpg
13/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-14.jpg
14/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-15.jpg
15/20: CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-16.jpg
16/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-17.jpg
17/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg
18/20: Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys performs cookies during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-19.jpg
19/20: Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-20.jpg
20/20: A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
