PHOTOS: Concrete Cowboys tear through Mitchell's Main Street

MITCHELL — The smell of burning rubber and the screams of motorcycles populated Mitchell Main Street Thursday evening.

Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

