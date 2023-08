MITCHELL — For the next two months United Way will be campaigning to raise funds for 32 agencies and community projects. United Way's campaign goal is $450,000.

Wyatt Mcbrayer cuts a piece of tin while constructing an outside patio shelter at Dakota Counseling Institute for Mitchell's United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

A total of 230 volunteers worked on 18 projects around town during Mitchell's United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Mitchell.