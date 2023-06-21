PHOTOS: Chamber bridges the gap between the city and farm with Ag Connection tour

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

24 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

23 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

22 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

21 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

20 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

19 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

18 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

17 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

16 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

15 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

14 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

13 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

12 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

11 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

10 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

9 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

A cow pokes its head through the fence while waiting to be milked during the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony.

8 / 24: A cow pokes its head through the fence while waiting to be milked during the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony.

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

7 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

6 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

5 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

4 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

3 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

2 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

1 / 24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony

OAKLAND COLONY — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce makes an effort to bridge the gap between city and farm by taking tours at Oakland Colony and Farm Life Creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

PHOTOS: Chamber bridges the gap between the city and farm with Ag Connection tour Tours where held at Oak Lane Colony and Farm Life Creamery.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.