PHOTOS: Chamber bridges the gap between the city and farm with Ag Connection tour

Tours where held at Oak Lane Colony and Farm Life Creamery.

A cow pokes its head through the fence while waiting to be milked during the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:31 PM

OAKLAND COLONY — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce makes an effort to bridge the gap between city and farm by taking tours at Oakland Colony and Farm Life Creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

6-21-23AgConnection-1.jpg
1/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-2.jpg
2/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-3.jpg
3/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-4.jpg
4/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-5.jpg
5/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-6.jpg
6/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-7.jpg
7/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-8.jpg
8/24: A cow pokes its head through the fence while waiting to be milked during the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony.
6-21-23AgConnection-9.jpg
9/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-10.jpg
10/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-11.jpg
11/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-12.jpg
12/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-13.jpg
13/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-14.jpg
14/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-15.jpg
15/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-16.jpg
16/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's, Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Oakland Colony
6-21-23AgConnection-17.jpg
17/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-18.jpg
18/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-19.jpg
19/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-20.jpg
20/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-21.jpg
21/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-22.jpg
22/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-23.jpg
23/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.
6-21-23AgConnection-24.jpg
24/24: Scenes from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Committee's Ag Connection tour of a dairy farm/creamery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
