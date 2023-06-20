Pars for Patients event in Wessington Springs raises nearly $50K for local residents

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Eighty-eight golfers took the course at Horizon Health Foundation’s third annual Pars for Patients golf tournament, dinner, and auction on June 9.

This year, $48,472 was raised to purchase equipment and support patient care at Jerauld County Community Health Center and Dental Clinic. All funds raised go toward medical and dental equipment, along with patient programs to help with transportation, food insecurity, children’s dental health, cancer care, and other medical, dental and behavioral health needs.

“We’re very grateful for the money raised at this year’s tournament,” said Liza Kolousek, hygienist at Jerauld County Dental Clinic. “We’ll be given the opportunity to purchase items and equipment to help give the best patient care and education to our patients in order to guide them on a healthy journey.”

The event was held at the Springs Country Club. Golfers enjoyed 18 holes of golf with a variety of games. The "See The Trainer" team won the first flight of golfing, while the Kolousek/Schleske Team took second place in the first flight. For the second flight, American Bank and Trust took first place and the Brian Amick Team took second place.

During the evening, 150 golfers and community members enjoyed a prime rib dinner and a silent and live auction gave attendees the opportunity to bid on multiple local packages, one-of-a-kind experiences, and international trips. The auctioneer also offered a time where participants could generously contribute to the Wessington Springs medical and dental clinic through Fund-A-Mission, in which over $20,000 cash was raised in under 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pars for Patients gives Horizon the opportunity to modernize our clinic equipment and facilities in order to remove any barriers to care,” said Melanie Pollard, regional manager at Horizon Health Care. “We’re very proud of our community and want to live up to our mission to provide rural communities with access to high-quality, affordable primary care services.”