Palace City Profile: An easy decision to call Mitchell home for the Kessler family

MITCHELL — Throughout the years, there have been many graduates from Dakota Wesleyan University who have decided to make Mitchell their home after graduation.

Two of those graduates are Lane and Frankie Kessler. Lane is from Alexandria, and Frankie is from Bridgewater.

"My wife and I went to high school only seven miles apart, and we didn’t even meet each other until our freshman year of college at a T-Pain concert," chuckled Lane.

The couple married in October 2021, purchased a home the same year, and recently welcomed their first child, Daxton.

Lane earned a degree in business administration and entrepreneurial leadership.

“I knew I wanted to be in business, and to be able to help people reach their financial goals,” he shared. As a mortgage loan officer, with Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, Lane assists people with one of the biggest financial decisions they may make in their life — purchasing a home.

Along with being busy with home loans, Lane serves as the treasurer for the Mitchell Lion’s Club and recently joined a housing steering committee for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation.

“My goal of joining was to gain knowledge on what’s happening with housing in Mitchell to help my clients make the best decision when buying a home,” Lane explained.

After completing a bachelor's degree in behavioral science, Frankie knew she wanted to give back to her community. She has been able to pursue her passion for helping others by working as an employment specialist for the Department of Labor and Regulation.

“I like working with a wide range of clients including youth, justice involved individuals and people who face significant barriers for employment,” said Frankie.

Upon graduating and finding their jobs, the Kesslers made what they called an easy decision to make Mitchell their home.

“We knew that they wanted to stay close and enjoyed the atmosphere here. It is not too big of a town nor too small and it was an easy transition since we were already living here,” shared Frankie.

In their spare time, the couple attend Northridge Baptist Church and events in Mitchell including First Fridays on Main Street.

"We love entertainment and how it brings the community together — there’s something for everyone,” shared the Kesslers.

Lane and Frankie also like to spend time with their corgis, Koda and Uzi, at the dog park. “There are always the regulars (both people and pets), and we get to catch up with each other,” they added. Meeting new people has been enjoyable for the Mitchell couple.

Summoning up their thoughts on Mitchell, the Kesslers agree, "It is a ‘small-town living’ with the conveniences of a larger town. It has a sense of community and togetherness; we’ve met some great people and it’s a good place to raise a family."