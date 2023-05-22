One Book South Dakota tour making Mitchell stop on June 9

MITCHELL — Author Diane Wilson, the author of 2023 One Book South Dakota selection, “The Seed Keeper,” will visit the Mitchell Public Library in June.

In the book, Wilson follows several generations of a Dakota family as they struggle to preserve their way of life.

Mitchell is one of 12 communities that Wilson will visit as part of the book tour through South Dakota. Sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council, “The Seed Keeper” discussions and author visits fulfill a mission to “celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state.” In addition to her tour this summer, author Diane Wilson will speak at the 2023 South Dakota Festival of Books, Sept. 22-24 in Deadwood.

Mitchell Public Library will host Wilson on her One Book South Dakota visit for “The Seed Keeper” at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at Mitchell Public Library. She will discuss her work, answer questions and sign books. Copies of The Seed Keeper are available for checkout at the library. For more information, contact Zack North at 605-995-8480 or znorth@cityofmitchell.org .

A haunting novel spanning several generations, The Seed Keeper features the young Dakota woman Rosalie Iron Wing. She draws strength from the knowledge that she is descended from women with souls of iron, women who have protected their families, their traditions, and a precious cache of seeds through generations of hardship and loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the heart of The Seed Keeper is a true story about Dakota women who, during the 1862 Dakota war in Minnesota, when they were being removed from the state and didn’t know where they were going to go or how they would feed their families, they sewed their seeds into the hems of their skirts and hid them in their pockets,” Wilson said.

“I wanted to show how it is our responsibility [to care for] the gift of these seeds and to look at how that relationship has changed over many years and what that change means not only for us as human beings, but also for the seeds themselves. It’s very much my love story to the seeds.”

Wilson has received a Bush Foundation Fellowship and honors from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Jerome Foundation, and the East Central Regional Arts Council. A Mdewakanton descendent enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation, Wilson is executive director of the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance and a long-time member of the Oceti Sakowin Writers’ Society.

“So much of my writing and research has been centered in South Dakota, so to be able to come back to a land where I feel such a strong family rootedness and to share these stories, this is a great honor for me,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for these conversations, so put the coffee on! I’m happy to come visit.”

Since 2003, SDHC’s One Book program has encouraged people across South Dakota to read and discuss the same book through the year.