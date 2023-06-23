Mitchell’s Enga looks to lead after acceptance to United States Air Force Academy

MITCHELL — Anders Enga is a well-rounded student.

During his time at Mitchell Christian School, he played in the band, ran track and cross country and even played some football for the Mitchell Kernels. After graduating in 2022, he headed to Brookings, where he began his studies at South Dakota State University focusing on becoming an engineer.

But later this month, he’ll set his destination for Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he will enroll in the United States Air Force Academy, having been accepted to the school on a recommendation from Sen. Mike Rounds.

“Toward the end I was not very confident,” Enga laughed when asked if he was expecting his application to be accepted. “But when I saw a call come in from their office, I knew before I even answered.”

Though he will leave for processing on Saturday, Enga took a bit of a winding road to his acceptance to the service academy, one of five military service academies operated by branches of the United States Armed Forces. He actually first applied to the Air Force Academy after graduating from Mitchell Christian School in 2022, but he wasn’t accepted.

It was a bit of a disappointment, as Enga had had his eyes set on the service academy for some time after his older brother Jens also showed interest in applying.

“My older brother started to look when I was a freshman and sophomore at the United States Air Force Academy because he wants to become a fighter pilot. After seeing him go through that process and researching it myself made me want to do it, too,” Enga said.

In a twist of fate, both Enga and his brother ended up attending South Dakota State University, where they joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp program. The program can be found at more than 1,100 college and university campuses throughout the United States, and offers a four-year program and a three-year program, both based on Air Force requirements and led by active-duty Air Force officers.

Upon completion, a student enters the Air Force as an officer.

It seemed like the right choice, given his interest in the Air Force and his curiosity if the military lifestyle was the right path for him.

“For me, it allowed me to kind of experience it a little bit and ensured that the military is something I want to do,” Enga said. “Some people are in (the military) just to be in it, but then they have to figure out their reason for being there later on. (The ROTC program) kind of defined the why of why I wanted to be in the military.”

He spent his freshman year at South Dakota State University, working through the ROTC program and taking his engineering courses. He also spent time in the Pride of the Dakotas, the renowned school marching band, where he performed with the group at events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York and the Jackrabbit football team’s national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

But during his time in ROTC, where he was technically under the charge of his older brother, he never lost sight of his earlier intentions to join the Air Force Academy. While his brother has ambitions of being a fighter pilot, Enga is looking more toward a military career on the ground. Working with the Air Force Research Laboratory, where he could potentially work on satellites, is a goal.

“I want to be an engineer. We took visits to Offutt Air Force Base (Nebraska) and saw what they have around and what it would be like to be a part of making that happen. All the people in ROTC are great people, and I think it would be a great experience to work with people like them,” Enga said.

He reapplied for the Air Force Academy in August and went again through the process of seeking an endorsement from South Dakota’s congressional community. There were a number of essays to write, the equivalent of a resume citing his work and education experience and interviews with the staff of Sen. Rounds, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson.

In the end, it was Rounds’ office that nominated Enga, along with eight other South Dakota students who had applied to the Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

“Each year, I am honored to nominate our nation’s future military leaders to U.S. service academies,” Rounds said in a statement. “By attending an academy, students have the opportunity to serve our nation while receiving an excellent education at a top-notch institution. I encourage young South Dakotans looking to answer the call of duty to consider applying to one of our prestigious military academies.”

Rounds nominates students each year, after which each academy gives full consideration to the nominees when selecting applicants. This time, the academy accepted his application. Oddly, the confirming call came from Thune’s office while Enga was working at Vantage Point in Mitchell, but the source of the good news wasn’t really important, as he again was unsure if he would be accepted.

“I was hoping to hear back in March and was hoping that it would happen, but I got wait-listed. The original day the news was to be here was May 22, but it was very early June before I got the call,” Enga said.

So now, instead of heading back to Brookings for another year of ROTC, he’s on his way to Colorado Springs for processing. It’s a four-year challenge he’s anxious to take on, having gone through the application process twice now. There’s a mix of excitement and nervousness, he said, but he’s ready to go.

“Kind of both, because most of the class will have just graduated high school, whereas I’ll have that year of ROTC. Hopefully I’ll know a little bit more, but it will definitely be a big change,” Enga said.

Enga wasn’t deterred after his initial application came up short. He stuck to his goals and stayed the course, and now he’s bound for his original dream educational and military experience. He knew it was the destination at which he wanted to arrive, it just took a little extra time to get it done.

He’s looking forward to it, and he believes other students can achieve similar goals if they apply themselves and keep their eye on the prize. He did, and it’s leading him down a path to military service at one of the nation’s most prestigious service academies. And like his experience in ROTC, he expects it will bring out the leader in him.

That’s something that is always needed in the world.

“It provides some great opportunities. It's a really good university, it ranks top 10 in some categories,” Enga said. “But even more than getting a good education, it makes leaders."