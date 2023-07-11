Mitchell family whose home damaged in fire hope to inspire emergency preparedness

MITCHELL — On Saturday, June 24, Meghan and Jesse Stroud were driving four of their five children home from a family vacation in Nebraska when they received an alert from their Blink home camera system. Six hours from home, they pulled over at a rest stop to check the notification.

Smoke trickled into the frame.

Jesse Stroud called the Mitchell Fire Department, and then fire crews arrived within 10 minutes and put out the flames in under an hour. Meghan called her dad, who also lives in Mitchell, and asked him to watch the house as the crews worked.

For the rest of the drive, they watched from their phone as flames consumed their home.

The damage left behind from the fire at the Stroud residence on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

According to the Mitchell Fire Department’s report on the incident, the fire started when a power strip malfunctioned and caught some curtains on fire. The blaze covered several rooms in the four-bedroom home, including the kitchen, a bathroom and the deck. The parts that weren’t directly aflame were heavily impacted with smoke.

“Going back that Sunday during the day was incredibly difficult,” Meghan Stroud said. “We watched on camera the flames start. I watched the little boy’s room fill up with smoke, because there was a camera near their room.”

After she learned their house was on fire, Stroud said she immediately called her sister-in-law, whose name Stroud’s homeowner’s insurance was in. Stroud said she walked her through what was to happen: the adjuster would come survey the damage, a mitigation team would attempt to salvage parts of the house, and other teams would arrive later to assess the damage to the electric, HVAC and plumbing systems.

In the weeks since the fire, the Strouds have been working with their insurance to reclaim as much of their property as they can.

“We are on two weeks now, and we still have not had all the technicians at the house,” Stroud said.

Insulation from the ceiling cover the kitchen of the Stroud home on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

When the family first arrived back in Mitchell, Stroud said they went to Walmart to buy clothes to last the rest of the week. The clothes in their closets at home was damaged by smoke, or had to be left to be assessed by the mitigation team for compensation.

Meghan Stroud, store director at Coborn’s Inc. in Mitchell, feels incredibly lucky. Stroud said if she didn’t have someone in the family to help her walk through the insurance process, she would have been even more lost.

“I would be lying if I said there’s not been many breakdowns, there’s not been hours of tears,” Meghan Stroud said. “There have been, and it’s not something that people talk about.”

Stroud posted photos of her house to her Facebook. She said she received an outpouring of support from her community, and has been stopped by strangers around town, asking how they can help.

“I’m very much a ‘I will do it myself. I’m not asking for help. I’m going to figure out how to get through it,’ type of person,” Stroud said. “Had I stuck with that personality, we would not be where we are today in this process, because I would have broke myself.”

Stroud felt lucky to have a network of people, like her sister-in-law and her dad, to help her family out when disaster struck. If she didn’t have that network, Stroud said she felt she would have been incredibly worse off.

Insulation from the ceiling cover the kitchen of the Stroud home on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“We didn’t lose our entire house. We weren’t home, so we don’t have the medical problems that we could have had,” Stroud said. “What do we do for the families who don’t have the support?”

The Davison County Office of Emergency Management provides links to federal individual assistance programs intended to offer homeowners and renters relief after disasters.

Stroud said she didn’t know of any disaster relief program when the fire happened, and that she worried for those who don’t have the support system her family did.

“I’m Mitchell born and raised and I still felt lost,” she said. “If I was a transplant and I didn’t know anybody here, that would be absolutely horrendous. That’d be, like, the worst feeling on Earth to be somewhere strange and not have a support system.

When the Mitchell Republic approached Meghan Stroud about this story, she prepared a list of tips to share from her experience navigating the disaster recovery process:

