What? 60 Years!

The children of Larry and Jean Gerlach of Plankinton are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 25th. Fun fact about Larry and Jean that you may not know is they were the very first couple married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Plankinton, SD when it was built in 1963. Their family includes Kimberly (Todd) Lynde of Sioux Falls, SD, Lisa (Guy) Seto of Peoria, AZ, Debra (Steve) Pickart of Stickney, SD, Jolene (Matt) Baker of Mount Vernon, SD, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 25509 386th Ave. Plankinton, SD 57368.