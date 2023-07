The family of Darrell Sonne wishes to extend our sincere thanks for all of the cards, food, flowers and acts of kindness we received. A special thank you to Dr. Rachel Dystra and all of the wound care staff. Also to the great staff at Avera hospice, Pastor Keith Nelson and Bittner Funeral Home.

Karen and Kristi Sonne, Jason and Kari, Tyler and Macie Schroeder