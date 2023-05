On behalf of the Doris Hart family we would like to thank everyone for attending the funeral, sending memorials, flowers, gifts and food.

Also, thanks to the Bittner Funeral Home, Pastor Rich Senner and County Fair for the food.

Sharon, Russ and family; Carolyn, Dave Schmit and family; Connie and Jon Rentscher and family; Carrie and Mary Hart and family; Charlotte and Bill, Charles and family.