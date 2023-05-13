The family of Elaine Boeker would like to thank everyone for the prayers, phone calls, cards, memorials, food and flowers during this time of loss of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Thank you to Pastor Birtell, to Virginia and Kristi for providing music, to the ladies for serving lunch and to Bittner Funeral Home for the service arrangements.

Also thank you to the kind and caring staff at Avera Brady and Avera Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

God’s Blessings:

Julie and Loren Bode and family

Jan DeWaard and family.