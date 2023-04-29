On behalf of the Don Radel family we would like to thank everyone for attending the funeral, sending memorials, flowers, gifts and food. Also thanks to Bittner’s, Pastor John, Lola for the music, and the kitchen staff for serving the food. A special thank you to the speakers, Lyle Miller Sr. and Kenny Miller for the kind words and beautiful Lakota music and honor dance done by Kenny. Also a special thank you to the huge support of peace officers and the SDHP honor guard for their participation.