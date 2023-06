Rowena Nebelsick 90th Birthday

The children of Rowena Nebelsick are hosting an open house to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, July 2, from 1 PM to 3 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 500 E. 5th Avenue, Mitchell. Cards can be sent to Rowena at Country Side Living, 2100 N. Wisconsin #238, Mitchell, SD 57301

