Richard Stedman is turning 80.

Richard will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 29. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower. Cards may be sent to : 920 West Norway St. #202, Mitchell SD, 57301.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.