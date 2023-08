HAPPY 50th!

Congrats on 50 years together, Gerry and Lorna! - A Card Shower is being requested in honor of the couple - Cards can be sent to: Gerry & Lorna Semmler - 27815 399th Ave - Delmont, SD 57330

