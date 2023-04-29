The family of Gayle Drake would like to say THANK YOU to everyone who reached out to us during our mom’s illness and after she went to her heavenly home. The tremendous amount of caring, support and thoughtfulness with all the phone calls, texts, cards, memorials donations, beautiful flower bouquets at her funeral, prayers, and kind words about our mom was incredible. A simple thank you doesn’t seem like enough!

A huge THANK YOU to Avera Queen of Peace and the White Lake nursing home doctors, nurses, and staff for their expertise and compassion as our family walked through the last several months with our mom. We truly couldn’t have asked for a better team to rally around her and our family. We appreciate all that you did for our mom and everything you continue to do for others!