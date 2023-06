Congratulations Roberta!

Roberta Olsen was honored on June 1 for her dedication and loyalty to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #210, Mount Vernon, She was presented with a plaque in appreciation of her 50+ years of “service not self.”

