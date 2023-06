60th Wedding Anniversary

The family of Wayne and Janis Gerlach would like to invite you to join them in celebrating 60 years of marriage June 9th by hosting a card shower. Cards can be mailed to 807 W 16th Ave. Mitchell, SD 57301

