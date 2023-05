50th Wedding Anniversary

The children of Tom & Deb Neugebauer invite you to shower them with cards in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on April 27th. Cards may be sent to: 1 04 S. Harmon Drive Mitchell, SD 57301

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.