Meet the girls who cleaned up Mitchell’s Main Street and mowed 47 lawns this summer

MITCHELL — This summer, between going to camp, reading books and other summer break fun, Matayah and Ava Bollock have been spending some time a bit differently.

This summer they’ve been mowing lawns for free — 47 of them, to be exact. With the sidewalks they cleaned on Mitchell’s Main Street, that makes forty-eight projects they've undertaken this summer.

“We really didn't have anything else to do and we just wanted to help out,” said Matayah, 12.

She’s a big reader, her mom says.

“And normally a bit of a couch potato,” she adds with a laugh. Ava, 10, is a bundle of energy. She wrestles on the boys team and “kicks boy butt,” as her mom likes to say. Both attend school in Mount Vernon.

Ava Bollock yanks the starter rope of the mower as she begins to mow the Escalante's lawn on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Mitchell.

For their mom, Laura Bollock, "Little Ladies Lawn Care" — the name of their mowing "business" — has been a way to help the community and get some time out of the house.

“We had two premature twins in 2019. So we ended up being quarantined for a long time,” she said. “We had to home-school them for about a year and a half. We just wanted to get out of the house and try to do something to help people.”

They’re joining 5,000 kids around the United States and 34 in South Dakota in the 50-Yard Challenge, trying to mow 50 yards belonging to the elderly, veterans, single parents and the disabled. When they hit 50, they'll receive an actual lawn mower and a mowing kit. At a clip of about six lawns a week this summer they’ve been busy since starting in June.

On Thursday, they stopped by the house of Art and Karin Escalante. The Escalante’s porch is adorned with two American flags on either side of the door; Art is an Army vet who served in the Vietnam War. It’s the house Karin grew up in, which they bought back a few years ago after living in the state of Washington for nearly 50 years.

Art is 82, and Karin is 66. Both of them are having a hard time getting out and mowing the lawn and the grass of their front yard droops over the edge of the sidewalk a bit.

But within minutes of arriving at the house on the hot afternoon the girls are off, pushing their mowers — one from a relative, one a donation from a supporter. Ava mows the front, Matayah takes the side. Soon, the lawn has got a fresh trim — Laura has taken care of the edging, too.

Ava Bollock walks the mower across the Escalante's front yard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Mitchell.

They’re in high spirits and they've been learning as they go throughout the summer.

Ava is excited that she’s learned how to get rid of “zebra-stripes” from mowing.

“The secret is that when you mow you get half of the uncut and half cut grass,” she says proudly.

Matayah (left) and Ava (right) Bollock pick the curbside weeds of the Escalante's residence on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Mitchell.

It’s clear both are picking up some tricks of the trade. But beyond lawns, their mother sees the kinds of people they’re becoming.

“One day, we did like five lawns and somebody posted on Facebook. ‘I really need help, can anybody come?’” Laura Bollock said. “Well it was a huge lot. Huge. We're like, ‘How are we gonna get through this?’ But we pushed through it. That's one of those good lessons. You push yourself, and you get it done and you feel good afterward.”

As Ava mows behind her, and Matayah finishes the side of the house, Laura prepares to do another round of edging.

“I really am proud of them,” she says with a smile.