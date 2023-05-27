Paid political letter: Vote ‘Yes’ on Lake Mitchell Initiated Measure on June 6th.

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I got involved with Lake Mitchell restoration efforts as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee during the Fyra study. After that was completed, I requested to join the city-organized Lake Committee and later became a founding board member of Friends of the Firesteel in 2018.

I am proud to be a part of an organization focused on improving Lake Mitchell for all to enjoy. While I am not native to Mitchell, I am from South Dakota, and I have lived in Mitchell for the last 19 years. I have always had a passion for outdoor activities and want to improve lake use for all people in and around Mitchell. I do not reside on Lake Mitchell, which helps me bring a different perspective about the lake and how much of an asset it is to all community members.

The sale of these eight lots will create funds that will be directed to a fund to repair and sustain Lake Mitchell. Our city council already formalized directing these funds to Lake Mitchell. These funds will be very important to Lake Mitchell’s restoration regardless of the direction chosen to restore Lake Mitchell.

If the large-scale dredge project is not chosen to move forward, these funds will still be dedicated to the improvement of Lake Mitchell.

Please support Lake Mitchell by voting ‘yes’ for the sale of these eight lots.

Kevin Erdmann Friends of the Firesteel Board Member

Mitchell, S.D.