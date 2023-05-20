Paid political letter: Vote “yes” for kids on June 6

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I have been involved in athletics as a participant and a spectator all my life. Although I do not have kids in school anymore, I have seven great-grandchildren and I know the value of athletic participation and physical fitness.

Including the gymnasiums, multiuse space and locker rooms with the new high school is only logical, which is why I am voting “yes” on the June 6 bond issue.

Mitchell has always had a good reputation as a community with strong athletics and great education. But at 60 years old, our facilities are inadequate and inferior. It’s an embarrassment to have visitors and athletes from other schools use our facilities when most A and AA schools have much better gyms and locker rooms.

Our kids work hard in their many sports. They should not have to settle for second rate facilities with a leaking roof and no air conditioning.

Unfortunately, there are a few vocal critics of just about any new project in Mitchell. I encourage you not to listen to the negatives but to commit to our community’s future and join me in voting “yes” for kids on June 6.

LaMoine Torgerson

Mitchell, S.D.